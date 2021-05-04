We Heart You, a Digital Marketing Agency, is Poised to Help Small Businesses Get Back on their Feet

The Founder is Devoted to Assisting Companies in the Community and Beyond That Lost Business or Had to Temporarily Close Their Doors During the COVID-19 Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / The founders of We Heart You, a digital marketing agency, are pleased to announce that, despite the COVID-19 global pandemic, they have prevailed stronger than ever and are now ready to help business owners who have struggled during this last year.

To learn more about We Heart You digital marketing agency and the services that they offer, which include help with brand awareness and strategy, social media, digital ads and much more, please visit https://www.heartofthechat.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders know that many small businesses, both brick and mortar and E-commerce, suffered greatly during the pandemic. Many had to temporarily close their doors and/or reduce their hours, which led to a decrease in sales and profits.

This knowledge inspired the founders to want to help as many small businesses as possible in the local community and beyond to get back on their feet. They are inviting these business owners to reach out to their company and schedule a time to talk with a member of the team at We Heart You and learn more about how their process works.

For example, small businesses that have seen a drop in customers during the pandemic may want to focus on getting the word out on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms that they are open for business. The team from We Heart You can definitely assist with that, helping to create an effective social media strategy that will let people know they still have the excellent products and services their customers rely on.

"Take control of how your company looks online. We are here to help you build the right social media strategy that fits your goals and takes you to where you want to be," the spokesperson noted.

We Heart You will also help with web development. They work with some of the best web designers and developers in the industry to help create professional and attractive looking websites that get noticed in online searches.

About We Heart You:

As a full-service agency with a focus in digital marketing, We Heart You specializes in putting their clients in front of the right audience, in the right way, and at the right time. For more information, please visit https://www.heartofthechat.com/.

