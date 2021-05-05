The enterprise automation platform launches new GDPR-compliant data centre in Frankfurt in response to soaring demand for its platform from businesses in EMEA

Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, has today launched its first EMEA data centre in Frankfurt, Germany. The new data centre has been set up in response to exceptionally strong growth in the EMEA region, the company has seen a 289% increase in data usage on its platform from EMEA in the last 12 months. The launch of the data centre is part of the company's strategy to boost investment twofold in the region and will provide Workato customers with a centralised location for hosting their data and provide assurance that their data residency requirements including GDPR are fully compliant and that their data is secure and protected.

The opening of the data centre in Frankfurt is testament to the strong demand Workato is seeing from European enterprises for its integration-led automation.

Workato supports customers throughout EMEA with operations currently in Spain, UK, Germany, France, Ireland, Netherlands and Italy. In January this year, the company announced Series D funding worth $110 million to be used to invest in developing its technology and expanding product innovation to help more companies around the world transform the way they work. Workato's current customer base comprises of companies from the tech, financial services and fintech, transport and logistics, ecommerce and retail industries and include TFG Transfracht (Deutsche Bahn Group), Box, World Economic Forum (WEF), Showpad, Jumia and WorldRemit. As part of the company's mission to improve the way enterprises work, Workato forms strategic partnerships with organisations such as Deloitte.

Markus Zirn, SVP of Strategy Business Development at Workato commented: "The pandemic saw digital transformation catapulted to the top priority for enterprises. With increased focus on digital strategies and remote working, EMEA enterprises quickly recognised the need for automation platforms like Workato to achieve automation at scale by easily, reliably, and securely connecting applications, data, and business processes so teams can work smarter and faster."

He added "In response to this very strong demand for our technology across EMEA, we have invested in this new data centre, serving our European customers to ensuring their data is held in full compliance with new EU-data regulations, eliminating any risk and allowing us to help more and more businesses within the EU transform the way they work. We are delighted to be investing in this very important region for Workato and to be expanding our operations in EMEA."

Workato customer, Agatha Sick, Head of IT at TFG Transfracht said: "Workato is enabling us to automate workflows across our enterprise." She continued, "We are excited about the launch of the data centre in Europe as this will provide us with the option to store our data in the EU and comply with the EU data protection regulations."

Mark Watson, Chief Technology Officer at WorldRemit, another Workato customer added: "Workato's powerful low-code/no-code integration and automation platform is enabling us to achieve automation at scale. We are excited about the launch of Workato's Data Center in the European Union as it will enable us to keep our data close to home."

Workato allows companies to maximise the value of their apps, data and people by making it easy to integrate disconnected data and applications, and securely automate workflows to accelerate business outcomes. Workato's no code/low code platform combines enterprise-grade integration and automation capabilities in a single platform that is trusted by IT and easy to use for the business. With Workato, IT and business teams can more easily collaborate to rapidly integrate data, processes, applications and user experiences in almost any combination without compromising security and governance.

