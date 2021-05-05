Desert Fire Is Providing Fire Protection Services in the Coachella Valley

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Family-owned since 1971, Desert Fire offers a wide array of fire protection services and products to the Coachella Valley, Palm Springs, and San Diego. They are available 24/7 for any fire protection emergency needs.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an estimated 45% of new business ventures don't make it past the first five years. There is a lot of history behind businesses that survive long enough to be run by different generations of the same family, and Desert Fire is no different. First founded in 1971, Desert Fire is still going strong to this day, having been operated by three generations of the same family in the last 50 years.

Desert Fire specializes in providing fire protection services at competitive prices. Their services include performing a wide variety of installation, inspection, and maintenance tasks. Their team is ready to service fire extinguishers, fire sprinkler systems, fire alarms, kitchen fire suppression systems, and much more.

The company operates in three key regions: Palm Springs, Coachella Valley, and San Diego. In those areas, they will not only serve both business and individual clients, but they also offer 24/7 service to help clients deal with any fire protection emergency needs.

Services and products

On top of the services mentioned above, Desert Fire is also prepared to meet dozens of other fire protection-related needs. Other services provided by the business include the following:

Fire pump testing: this is a test of the pump's capabilities that ensure it will be ready to respond if needed. Desert Fire offers this as an emergency service, and it is also available on a schedule of annual, semi-annual, and monthly pump runs;

Hydrostatic Testing: this involves subjecting fire extinguishers to pressures that exceed their rating to ensure that they are capable of maintaining the pressure necessary for a proper discharge;

Emergency Lighting: the Desert Fire team is ready to help clients find the best emergency signs and lighting for a building or business. Good emergency lighting is important for safety, and it's often required by local fire codes.

For a full list of the company's services, visit Desert-fire.com. The site serves not only as the company's online hub, but it's also as a source of free information for visitors. Their blog section covers topics such as the fire laws in Palm Springs and how to turn off a fire alarm. The site is also one of the places where clients can get in touch to get a free estimate from the company.

The Quality Promise

It takes dedication, hard work, and professionalism to survive in the market for 50 years. And these are all top priorities for Desert Fire. As the company's website explains:

"We are a modern company with old-fashioned values. Our continuing education keeps us abreast of new fire and safety methods and techniques. We realize that there is no substitute for repeat and referral business. That is why customer satisfaction is still our number one business asset."

The results of this dedication are shown not only in the positive reviews that the business has received but also in how the business is evaluated by official institutions. Desert Fire is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

Contact:

Desert Fire

Tel: 760-322-0995

info@desert-fire.com

