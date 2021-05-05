- Accomplished SaaS leader will guide InMoment's rapidly-growing European footprint and help the innovative technology company fulfill increasing demand in France

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI), today announces that Nicolas Herz has joined the company as Country Sales Director to lead the expansion into France, and to strengthen InMoment's position in Benelux and across Europe.

After a record-breaking start to 2021 for InMoment, Nicolas joins at a pivotal time, when the company's global growth is further accelerating.

Nicolas has 23 years' experience and a successful track record in the CX industry, opening French and S-EMEA offices for Zendesk and HappyOrNot, and most recently helping Phenom People accelerate its expansion in France.

"I am delighted to be joining InMoment and take charge in developing the French and Benelux markets. InMoment seemed an obvious choice for me," said Nicolas Herz, Country Sales Director at InMoment. "InMoment has established themselves as a leader in the market by combining leading-edge technology and decades of human expertise to help businesses create effective and profitable programs that improve customer, employee, business, and market experiences."

"With fast growing customer demand in France for our offering it is the right time to further strengthen our presence in this important market," commented Stephan Thun, Managing Director and President of InMoment EMEA. "I am excited to welcome Nicolas on board to accelerate our expansion into France and the Benelux region and to leverage his experience of helping businesses to rapidly grow by delivering better employee and customer experience in the market."

