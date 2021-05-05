Falcon Private Holdings, LLC ("Falcon Private Holdings" or "Falcon"), the private investment arm of Jamshid Keynejad and Barry Siadat, announced today that it has closed the acquisition of a controlling interest in the EuroCave Group ("EuroCave" or the "Company"), the global leader in premium wine cabinets, from Talis SA ("Talis"), a French, diversified industrial group. Talis, the owner of EuroCave since 1997, will retain a significant minority ownership position and their active engagement with the Company will continue.

EuroCave, the French wine cabinet pioneer founded in 1976, designs and produces its wine conservation and storage products exclusively in France. EuroCave generates approximately €30 million of global sales with activity on all relevant continents for more than forty-five years. EuroCave's operations include manufacturing and logistical facilities in the north of France (Fourmies), a headquarters and R&D facility in the south of France (Lyon), and distribution subsidiaries in France, the UK, and Germany. The Company utilizes a portfolio of brands including EuroCave, EuroCave Professional, ArteVino, and Transtherm to offer freestanding and built-in solutions for the consumer and professional channels.

David Walker, chairman of EuroCave and a principal of Falcon Private Holdings, noted: "As the leader in the premium segment and the only global business exclusively dedicated to wine preservation, EuroCave is well-positioned to drive household penetration and grow market share. We are excited to join forces with Talis, a like-minded partner who will ensure EuroCave's French heritage remains prominently featured as investment and growth accelerate."

Philip Marxen, a director of EuroCave and a managing director of Falcon Private Holdings, added: "EuroCave is an iconic brand, evoking the French art de vivre. Consumption growth and the premiumization of wine are sparking awareness of the importance of proper preservation. We expect EuroCave will continue to lead the migration of wine bottles from refrigerators and racks to purpose-built cabinets and cellars that regulate temperature and humidity while blocking ultraviolet rays and minimizing vibration."

Robert Léon, a director of EuroCave and CEO of Talis, commented: "Talis is excited to continue advancing the EuroCave brand following twenty-four years of rewarding ownership. In this next chapter, we look forward to active collaboration with Falcon, another long-term investor with deep operating capabilities, particularly in catalyzing international growth."

Pascal Marchand, a director of EuroCave and CEO since 2010, remarked: "Our Company will always belong to the wine community and our mission remains unchanged: to preserve and serve wine. Our premium solutions ensure that the moment of tasting offers an intact emotion, that of an encounter with the wine maker."

For Falcon, Jeantet and Morgan Lewis acted as legal counsel, EY acted as accounting and tax advisor, and Kepler Corporate Finance acted as debt financing advisor. For Talis, Kepler Corporate Finance acted as M&A advisor, Argos Avocats acted as legal counsel, and Benichou Rontchevsky acted as tax advisor. Omnes Capital acted as Arranger of the unitranche financing and Crédit du Nord acted as Arranger of the revolving credit facility.

