Kuros Biosciences strengthens its patent position on use of Fibrin-PTH in spinal fusion



05-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Grant of European patent entitled 'Pharmaceutical Formulation for Use in Spinal Fusion' Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, May 5, 2021 - Kuros Biosciences AG (SIX: KURN), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, today announced that its subsidiary, Kuros Biosurgery AG, has been granted European patent EP 2686027, entitled 'Pharmaceutical Formulation for Use in Spinal Fusion'. This patent claims certain matrix materials in combination with parathyroid hormone (PTH) or derivatives of PTH. This patent strengthens the intellectual property around Fibrin-PTH, Kuros's drug-biologic combination product for bone generation. Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) has recently entered a Phase 2 clinical study in spinal fusion and is recruiting patients at multiple sites in the U.S. Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: 'Adding this patent to our broad intellectual property portfolio further reinforces Kuros's position as a leader in the field of orthobiologics. We look forward to bringing our Fibrin-PTH product candidate (KUR-113) to market and to expanding the number of patients benefiting from our products.' For further information, please contact: Kuros Biosciences AG LifeSci Advisors Michael Grau Mary-Ann Chang Chief Financial Officer Investors Tel +41 44 733 47 47 +44 7483 284 853 michael.grau@kurosbio.com mchang@lifesciadvisors.com About Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113)

Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) consists of a natural fibrin-based healing matrix with an immobilized targeted bone growth factor (truncated human parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog). Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) is designed to be applied directly into and around an intervertebral body fusion device as a gel, where it polymerizes in situ. Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) functions via the well-established mechanism of action of parathyroid hormone; has been demonstrated in animal models of spinal fusion to be comparable to rhBMP-2; and has been shown in preclinical studies to be easy to use and ideal for open or minimally invasive techniques. The safety & efficacy of Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) has not yet been evaluated for spinal fusion in humans. About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is a leader in next generation synthetic bone graft technologies for targeted and controlled bone healing. Kuros's bone graft substitute, MagnetOs, is commercialized in the US and UK for use in posterolateral spinal fusions. Kuros's lead product in development, Fibrin PTH, a drug-biologic combination for spinal interbody fusion, has entered a phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. Kuros is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, the Netherlands and Burlington (MA), U.S.A. The Company is listed according to the International Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline. Forward Looking Statements

