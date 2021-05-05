EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Patent
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, May 5, 2021 - Kuros Biosciences AG (SIX: KURN), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, today announced that its subsidiary, Kuros Biosurgery AG, has been granted European patent EP 2686027, entitled 'Pharmaceutical Formulation for Use in Spinal Fusion'. This patent claims certain matrix materials in combination with parathyroid hormone (PTH) or derivatives of PTH.
This patent strengthens the intellectual property around Fibrin-PTH, Kuros's drug-biologic combination product for bone generation. Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) has recently entered a Phase 2 clinical study in spinal fusion and is recruiting patients at multiple sites in the U.S.
Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: 'Adding this patent to our broad intellectual property portfolio further reinforces Kuros's position as a leader in the field of orthobiologics. We look forward to bringing our Fibrin-PTH product candidate (KUR-113) to market and to expanding the number of patients benefiting from our products.'
