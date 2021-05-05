DNO ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

Oslo, 5 May 2021 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 27 May 2021 will be held at 3:00 pm Norwegian time as an electronic meeting, given the extraordinary situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.



While physical participation will not be possible, all shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, to ask questions and to vote electronically in advance of or during the meeting. Shareholders can also submit a proxy.

The formal notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached and provides further information on the proceedings.

The electronic system for notification of attendance and for registration of advance votes is available at the following link: Electronic registration

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

