Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis: Startet jetzt die Umsatzlawine?
WKN: 626077 ISIN: LV0000100378 Ticker-Symbol: UW3 
Stuttgart
05.05.21
08:05 Uhr
0,088 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Riga: Observation status of AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" supplemented with additional reason

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 5, 2021 to immediately apply an additional reason
for applied observation status to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN
LV0000100378) considering that AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" has failed to submit
its audited annual report of 2020 by May 5, 2021. AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" has
published additional information about the delay. 

Therefore the observation status to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" will be applied
also in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article
20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on
observation status if it fails to disclose the information to be disclosed on a
regular basis as specified herein in due time and manner. 

The observation status which was applied on May 28, 2018 is still in force.

The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
