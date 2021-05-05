DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: New Investor Presentation

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: New Investor Presentation London, UK, 5 May 2020 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to announce the release of a new investor presentation covering its new Venture Builder business model with a particular focus on the launch of its 'Nifty Labs' subsidiary in partnership with portfolio company and advisory client Indorse Pte. Ltd. ('Indorse') and its other activities in the Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') space. A pdf version of the presentation can be downloaded from the Coinsilium website via the link below: https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations Malcolm Palle Coinsilium's Chairman commented: "Coinsilium is now enjoying a period of intense activity ahead of the imminent launch of Nifty Labs, its NFT development studio in Gibraltar. "This new investor presentation has been designed to provide a greater market understanding of the scale of the opportunity that lies ahead for Coinsilium, as we recognise that investor awareness and engagement will play a critical role in helping the Company achieve its ambitions at the forefront of the burgeoning NFT space. We hope that investors will find the presentation helpful and informative at this exciting time for the Company and its shareholders." The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker) Buchanan Communications +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Chris Lane / Toto Berger E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com (Media and Investor Relations)

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture Builder. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in New York under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

@CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter

