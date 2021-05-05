Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis: Startet jetzt die Umsatzlawine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACHP ISIN: VGG225641015 Ticker-Symbol: 5CT 
Stuttgart
05.05.21
09:45 Uhr
0,126 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1700,21206.04.
Dow Jones News
05.05.2021 | 08:31
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited: New Investor Presentation

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: New Investor Presentation 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: New Investor Presentation 
05-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited: New Investor Presentation 
 
 
London, UK, 5 May 2020 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain and Open Finance venture 
builder, is pleased to announce the release of a new investor presentation covering its new Venture Builder business 
model with a particular focus on the launch of its 'Nifty Labs' subsidiary in partnership with portfolio company and 
advisory client Indorse Pte. Ltd. ('Indorse') and its other activities in the Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') space. 
 
A pdf version of the presentation can be downloaded from the Coinsilium website via the link below: 
 
https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations 
 
 
Malcolm Palle Coinsilium's Chairman commented: "Coinsilium is now enjoying a period of intense activity ahead of the 
imminent launch of Nifty Labs, its NFT development studio in Gibraltar. 
 
"This new investor presentation has been designed to provide a greater market understanding of the scale of the 
opportunity that lies ahead for Coinsilium, as we recognise that investor awareness and engagement will play a critical 
role in helping the Company achieve its ambitions at the forefront of the burgeoning NFT space. We hope that investors 
will find the presentation helpful and informative at this exciting time for the Company and its shareholders." 
 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
                    +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman 
                    www.coinsilium.com 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl         +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) 
 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
(Broker) 
 
Buchanan Communications 
                    +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 
Chris Lane / Toto Berger 
                    E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com 
(Media and Investor Relations)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture Builder. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in New York under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com or follow

@CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  102997 
EQS News ID:  1192475 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192475&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

COINSILIUM GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.