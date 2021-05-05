Anzeige
WKN: 622340 ISIN: DE0006223407 Ticker-Symbol: PCZ 
Xetra
05.05.21
09:23 Uhr
8,840 Euro
+0,080
+0,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8208,86009:55
8,8008,84009:30
Dow Jones News
05.05.2021 | 08:34
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProCredit Holding (PCZ): Well-positioned for further loan book expansion

05-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 05 May 2021 
 
ProCredit Holding (PCZ): Well-positioned for further loan book expansion 
ProCredit Holding (PCB) posted a c 21% EPS decline to EUR0.70 in FY20, but we believe it has navigated the COVID-19 
crisis well, with strong 9.5% y-o-y growth in the loan book (driven mainly by investment and green loans), a 57bp cost 
of risk in FY20 (below its closest peers) and a solid capital base with the end-2020 CET-1 ratio at 13.3% (vs a 
regulatory requirement of 8.2%) and total capital ratio of 14.7% (12.6%). We believe the bank is well-positioned to 
continue growing its loan book by c 10% pa, in line with its target. Gradually declining loss allowances, and fee and 
commission income rebounding to pre-COVID-19 levels should help PCB reach its mid-term ROE target of 10%, which we 
model in FY23. 
 
We have valued PCB's shares using a P/BV-ROE approach. Our fair P/BV multiple of 0.90x used in the valuation is the 
average of a multiple derived from a capital asset pricing model of 1.05x and a ratio implied by a regression line 
based on FY20 figures for peers and PCB of 0.75x. We arrive at a fair value of EUR11.20 per share (vs our previous fair 
value of EUR8.00/share), mostly on the back of reduced country risk premiums and bringing the valuation forward to FY21. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Milosz Papst +44 (0)20 3077 5700 financials@edisongroup.com 
Sarah Godfrey +44 (0)20 3077 5700 financials@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn    https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter      www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube    www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1192438 05-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192438&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
