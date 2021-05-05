New harvester head for processing eucalyptus trees from Ponsse

HELSINKI, Finland, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse is launching a new debarking PONSSE H7 HD Euca harvester head alongside the previously released H8 HD Euca. The new powerful harvester head further strengthens Ponsse's strategy to be the leading global manufacturer of harvester heads.

"This new harvester head has been developed together with our customers, based on their feedback. We wanted to introduce an even more powerful and productive harvester head for processing eucalyptus trees that withstands even the most extreme conditions, and we succeeded in this with the H7 HD Euca harvester head", says Janne Loponen, harvester head product manager at Ponsse.

The H7 HD Euca harvester head can be fitted on the PONSSE Cobra, Scorpion King and Ergo harvesters, but it can also be installed on 16-22-ton track-based base machines.

The frame of the PONSSE H7 HD Euca harvester head is made of the Heavy-Duty structure, developed by Ponsse. It withstands even the most extreme conditions both in forest machines and track-based machines. The geometry and technical solutions of the new harvester head have been made to ensure maximum efficiency during debarking, feeding and sawing. The development of the harvester head has also focused on mechanical durability and the ease of maintenance.

Its efficient feed rollers and debarking knives guarantee first-rate debarking results from start to finish. The solid frame and robust tilt frame give the harvester head the durability needed in debarking. Automated functions control saw movements according to the tree diameter and saw bar position and allow trees to be cut quickly.

All PONSSE harvester heads have been designed to withstand even the toughest conditions. They are characterised by a simple and solid structure which is why they can be used in various harvesting applications, ranging from harvesters to track-based solutions. All PONSSE harvester heads are manufactured and designed at the Ponsse factory in Vieremä, Finland. Comprehensive design applies to both mechanical components and the electronic control system, controls and software. The manufacturing process is highly automated, guaranteeing a high level of quality and measuring accuracy. Durable hoses and delimbing knives form an important part of reliability.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Janne Loponen, Ponsse Plc, Product Manager, harvester heads,

janne.loponen@ponsse.com, tel. +358 40 502 8018.

