Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
Christina Lake Cannabis: Startet jetzt die Umsatzlawine?
WKN: A0MVAQ ISIN: SE0002017657 Ticker-Symbol: 1OL 
Frankfurt
05.05.21
09:15 Uhr
1,710 Euro
+0,065
+3,95 %
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Odd Molly International AB ges observationsstatus / Odd Molly International AB receives observation status (68/21)

Den 26 mars 2021 offentliggjorde Odd Molly International AB ("Bolaget") ett
pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ingått ett avtal om försäljning
av Bolagets dotterbolag Odd Molly Sverige AB till We aRe Spin Dye (WRSD) AB
(publ) ("WRSD"), mot betalning i form av aktier i WRSD. Av pressmeddelandet
framgick vidare att Bolaget senast under det tredje kvartalet 2021 avser att
till dess aktieägare dela ut erhållna aktier i WRSD och att Bolaget därigenom
skulle komma att bli ett renodlat fastighetsbolag. 

Idag, den 5 maj 2021, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Bolaget, som ett resultat av ovan nämnda transaktioner,
kommer att anses ha genomgått en genomgripande verksamhetsförändring och att
Nasdaq Stockholm AB därför kommer att genomföra en granskning av Bolaget i
syfte att säkerställa att Bolaget uppfyller tillämpliga noteringskrav. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus
om emittenten planerar eller har genomgått så pass genomgripande förändringar i
dess verksamhet eller organisationen att emittenten vid en helhetsbedömning
framstår som ett helt nytt bolag. 

Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Odd Molly
International AB (ODD, ISIN-kod SE0002017657, orderboks-ID 40936) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

On March 26, 2021, Odd Molly International AB (the "Company") published a press
release with information that the Company has entered into an agreement to sell
its subsidiary Odd Molly Sverige AB to We aRe Spin Dye (WRSD) AB (publ)
("WRSD"), against payment in the form of shares in WRSD. According to the
press release, the Company intends to distribute the obtained shares in WRSD to
the Company's shareholders by the third quarter of 2021, after which the
Company would become a pure real estate company. 

Today, May 5, 2021, the Company published a press release with information that
the Company, as a result of the abovementioned transactions, will be deemed to
have undergone a substantial change in its business and that Nasdaq Stockholm
AB therefore will conduct an examination of the Company to ensure that the
Company meets the applicable listing requirements. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer can be given observation
status if the issuer plans to make or has been subject to such substantial
changes in its business or organization that the issuer upon an overall
assessment appears to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Odd
Molly International AB (ODD, ISIN code SE0002017657, order book ID 40936) shall
be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
