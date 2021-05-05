BNZSA: The Largest and Most Effective B2B IT Sales and Marketing Call Centre in Europe

250-Strong Team, 30 Nationalities and 16 Native Languages Deliver the Best Sales Ready Leads Money Can Buy

MADRID, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to unprecedented client demand, leading European B2B IT marketing agency, BNZSA, today boasts the largest and most effective outbound call centre in EMEA, also serving the Americas and Russia.

BNZSA specialises in tele-based demand generation with a team of more than 250 who are experts in delivering qualified, sales-ready leads to many of the world's leading technology brands deploying campaigns globally in 16 native languages. BNZSA has more than 100 clients, which include many of the leading global IT vendors including Intel, SAP, Oracle, Vertiv, Fujitsu, Nutanix, Basware, Samsung and Bechtle.

"Our sales and marketing executives come from 30 nationalities and speak 16 languages," said Cristina Biet, Chief Production Officer at BNZSA. "They are supported by a dedicated training and coaching team of 10 multilingual technology experts, who centralise resources to ensure campaign consistency across all markets. This means that we can quickly roll-out global telemarketing campaigns at scale to support clients' B2B lead generation programmes."

BNZSA's agents make more than 1.5 million calls a year delivering a 96 percent lead acceptance rate. Of the 79,000 conversations BNZSA agents had in 2020, nearly 49,000 resulted in a positive outcome - providing a valuable insight, consented opt-in or BANT leads.

BNZSA's signature 'Warm Handover' process - where agents broker a three-way conversation with prospects and inside sales reps - provides client teams with a 70 percent lead-to-revenue conversion rate.

"Yes, we are a call centre, but in truth we're an integral part of clients' sales and marketing efforts," Cristina added. "We generally work on a Business Development Representative model, meaning that clients have dedicated support from a single team leader who is an expert in each customers' products or services."

BNZSA's call centre success lies in dedication to training with a ratio of one coach for every 10 agents who support with scripts, strategy and building connections. This high level of one-to-one coaching means that agents receive feedback on a daily basis to constantly improve their performance. BNZSA also works with a Natural Language Processing AI which monitors compliance, tone and language in real time.

"We are convinced that our proposition is unique in the marketplace," Cristina concluded. "As far as we are aware, no other B2B agency has such a globally focused offering with such a strong specialism in technology, backed by significant investment in technology and quality assurance."

BNZSA in Numbers

In its seven years of operation, BNZSA has executed more than 650 client campaigns

BNZSA delivers $1.2 billion in client revenue pipelines annually

In 2020, BNZSA generated 49,000 leads for clients

BNZSA delivers a 70 percent lead conversion rate via its unique 'warm hand-over' process

In 2019 and 2020, BNZSA researched 2 million contacts

In 2020 BNZSA's agents made 1.5 million calls

BNZSA agents spent 25,000 hours making calls in 2020

BNZSA maintains a 95 percent client retention rate

About BNZSA

BNZSA is a leading European marketing agency specialising in tele-based demand generation with a team of more than 200 who are experts in delivering qualified, sales-ready leads. It was established in 2013 and has grown rapidly over seven years. BNZSA is privately-owned, has never relied on third-party funding, and has been profitable since day one. Based in Madrid, Spain, and with offices in the UK and France, BNZSA delivers the highest quality leads to many of the world's leading technology brands. It invests heavily in its agents who are all native language speakers and can deliver client campaigns in 16 languages globally. In addition to the uniquely human and personal dimension of the company, BNZSA is a leader in the application of technology to underpin its value proposition. For instance, it built its own bespoke CRM platform, and is a pioneer in the use of AI, NLP and ML technologies to deliver deep insights and bigger opportunities. For more information go to: https://bnzsa.com

Contact

Clive Savage

Vice President, Communications

BNZSA

clive@bnzsa.com

+44 (0)203 7394982

+44 (0)7951 328740