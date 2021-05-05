DJ Lyxor S&P Global Developed Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P Global Developed Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GPAB LN) Lyxor S&P Global Developed Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P Global Developed Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.3291 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2488000 CODE: GPAB LN ISIN: LU2198882362 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2198882362 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GPAB LN Sequence No.: 103166 EQS News ID: 1192724 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192724&application_name=news

