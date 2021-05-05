Anzeige
Christina Lake Cannabis: Startet jetzt die Umsatzlawine?
05.05.2021 | 09:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen Formuepleje Safe and Kapitalforeningen Formuepleje Merkur - merger of sub-funds

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading
UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 7 May 2021 



After this, Kapitalforeningen Merkur will no longer have funds admitted to
trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. 



Discontinuing sub-fund - issued by Kapitalforeningen Merkur

ISIN:         DK0060498426     
-------------------------------------------
Name:         Formuepleje Merkur KL
-------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 7 May 2021      
-------------------------------------------
Short name:      FPKMER        
-------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     95677        
-------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund - issued by Kapitalforeningen Safe

ISIN:          DK0060498186    
--------------------------------------------
Name:          Formuepleje Safe KL
--------------------------------------------
Short name:       FPKSAF       
--------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 95675       
--------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45)
33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857340
