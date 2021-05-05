Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen Formuepleje Safe and Kapitalforeningen Formuepleje Merkur - merger of sub-funds

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 7 May 2021 After this, Kapitalforeningen Merkur will no longer have funds admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. Discontinuing sub-fund - issued by Kapitalforeningen Merkur ISIN: DK0060498426 ------------------------------------------- Name: Formuepleje Merkur KL ------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 7 May 2021 ------------------------------------------- Short name: FPKMER ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 95677 ------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund - issued by Kapitalforeningen Safe ISIN: DK0060498186 -------------------------------------------- Name: Formuepleje Safe KL -------------------------------------------- Short name: FPKSAF -------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 95675 -------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857340