Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Top-News des Tages! TAAT Global: Das Patent-Upgrade!
WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 
Stuttgart
05.05.21
09:45 Uhr
9,900 Euro
-1,000
-9,17 %
Dow Jones News
05.05.2021 | 09:58
24 Leser
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 
05-May-2021 / 08:26 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fullers" or "Company") 
 
Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 
 
 
The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency 
Rule 5.6.1. 
 
Further to the announcement on 31 March 2021, the Company confirms that applications for the purchase of 230,094 B 
Ordinary Shares were received pursuant to the B Share Offer. Consequently, on 26 April 2021 230,094 B Ordinary Shares 
were transferred from treasury to settle these applications. 
 
As at 30 April 2021, the Company's issued share capital consists of 40,089,134 A Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 
89,052,625 B Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 14,459,218 C Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one 
vote. Of this total, 1,273,146 A Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 B Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. 
 
Therefore, the total number of voting rights over the listed share capital in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure 
and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 38,815,988. This 
number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are 
required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and 
Transparency Rules. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2105 
 
5 May 2021 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  103225 
EQS News ID:  1192496 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192496&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
