Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 05-May-2021 / 08:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fullers" or "Company") Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1. Further to the announcement on 31 March 2021, the Company confirms that applications for the purchase of 230,094 B Ordinary Shares were received pursuant to the B Share Offer. Consequently, on 26 April 2021 230,094 B Ordinary Shares were transferred from treasury to settle these applications. As at 30 April 2021, the Company's issued share capital consists of 40,089,134 A Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 B Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 14,459,218 C Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total, 1,273,146 A Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 B Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights over the listed share capital in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 38,815,988. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2105 5 May 2021 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TVR TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 103225 EQS News ID: 1192496 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192496&application_name=news

