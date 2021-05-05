Against a background of increased legislative and regulatory scrutiny of companies' sustainability practices, investor pressure is emerging as another important driver of environmental, social and governance (ESG) action, particularly for reinsurers, new research from AM Best suggests.

In a recent AM Best survey of Europe- and Asia Pacific-based (re)insurance companies, all the listed reinsurers that participated including five of the 10 largest reinsurance carriers by non-life gross written premium reported investors were the most (or second most) important source of pressure to consider ESG risks and opportunities. At the same time, major institutional investors are publicly upping pressure on their invested companies, including the largest reinsurers, to do more to manage climate risk.

A new Best's Special Report, "Investor Pressure Adds Momentum for Reinsurers to Integrate ESG Factors", looks at how the changing attitude of investors toward ESG disclosures and sustainability could affect reinsurers and the whole insurance value chain.

