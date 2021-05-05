Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Launches UCITS Funds Focused on Quantitative Equity Strategies

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group, one of Canada's largest independent asset management firms, announced today the launch of the Connor, Clark & Lunn UCITS ICAV. The initial sub-funds include the CC&L Q Emerging Markets Equity UCITS Fund and the CC&L Q Global Equity Market Neutral UCITS Fund. The investment manager is Vancouver based Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. (CC&L Investment Management), a team of 100 professionals who manage US$41.7 billion across a range of asset classes.

The CC&L Q Emerging Markets Equity UCITS Fund is an actively managed long-only equity strategy that targets long-term capital growth relative to emerging market equity indices.

The CC&L Q Global Equity Market Neutral UCITS Fund is an actively managed long/short equity strategy that seeks to generate returns that have a low correlation with global equity markets and to maximise long-term total return.

"We have successfully managed quantitative equity strategies for over two decades. Launching UCITS funds for our emerging markets and market neutral strategies allows these strategies to be available to European investors" said Martin Gerber, President & CIO of CC&L Investment Management.

The core of CC&L Investment Management's investment philosophy is that equity prices are set by the growth, valuation and quality fundamentals of their companies over the long term. However, the market process by which prices accurately reflect these fundamentals is not perfect with a number of behavioral, informational and structural hurdles and frictions that can prevent stock prices from efficiently reflecting these fundamentals. This results in mispricings in the marketplace that offer opportunities to add value. These opportunities are evaluated using a systematic process that objectively assesses each company in relation to CC&L Investment Management's entire global universe comprised of approximately 16,000 securities, 160 industry groups and 49 developed and emerging countries. The outcome of this daily process is an optimal portfolio that objectively and consistently invests in companies that will provide the best possible return while maintaining disciplined risk management.

"CC&L Investment Management's experienced team and disciplined approach to investing provide the necessary foundation for success as they expand their product offering into Europe," said Warren Stoddart, Co-CEO, Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group.

The Connor, Clark & Lunn UCITS ICAV is an Irish collective asset-management vehicle constituted as an umbrella

fund with segregated liability among sub-funds and managed by Carne Global Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited. HSBC Global Fund Services is the administrator, registrar, depository, custodian and transfer agent; and Matheson acts as legal advisor as to Irish law.

For additional information on the sub-funds, click here to view the Prospectus, Supplements, and key investor information.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. (CC&L Investment Management) is one of the largest independent partner-owned investment management firms in Canada with US$41.7 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1982, CC&L Investment Management offers a diverse array of investment services including equity, fixed income, balanced and alternative solutions including portable alpha, market neutral and absolute return strategies. CC&L Investment Management is a part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd. (CC&L Financial Group) is a multi-boutique asset management firm that provides a broad range of investment management products and services to institutional investors, high net worth individuals and advisors. We bring significant scale and expertise to the delivery of non-investment management functions through the centralization of all operational and distribution functions, allowing our talented investment managers to focus on what they do best. With offices across Canada, and in Chicago and London, CC&L Financial Group's affiliates manage over US$70 billion in assets. For more information, please visit www.cclgroup.com.

Contact: Carlos Stelin , Director, Institutional Sales, Europe, Connor, Clark & Lunn UK, +44 (20) 3535 8107,

cstelin@cclgroup.com

