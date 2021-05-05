The "Global PV Installer Monitor 2020/2021" reports shows that nearly two-thirds of French PV installers now integrate storage solutions into their product portfolios. EUPD Research said this is a clear sign that rising electricity prices and demand for electric vehicles are creating new business models.From pv magazine France The French PV sector is one of the pioneering solar markets in Europe, market research firm EUPD Research says in the newly published 13th edition of its "Global PV Installer Monitor 2020/2021" report. Nearly 1 GW of solar capacity was installed in 2020, making France the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...