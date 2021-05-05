Patient-controlled Analgesic Pumps Market Size Worth $580.5 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global patient-controlled analgesic pumps market size is expected to reach USD 580.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028. Patient-controlled Analgesic (PCA) pumps offer several advantages including fewer post-operative complications, improved quality of recovery, less sedation, and minimal use of medication. Also, PCA pumps are useful among patients that have a problem in taking oral medications. Thus, the rising adoption of the medical device among patients that are unable to take oral medications is expected to drive the market. In addition, the growing trend of home healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic is also expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Increased healthcare awareness among individuals about pain management is anticipated to fuel the regional growth

By type, the electronic segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to several benefits offered by electronic PCA

By application, the oncology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to high usage of patient-controlled analgesic pumps in managing sustained cancer pain

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Patient-controlled Analgesic Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Electronic, Mechanical), By Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Hematology), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/patient-controlled-analgesic-pump-market

Patient-controlled analgesic pumps have positive outcomes for the pediatric postsurgical population including increasing autonomy, simplifying pain relief in the postoperative period, and maintaining stable hemodynamics. Innovative PCA techniques such as PCRA, PCEA, and noninvasive forms of PCA have extended the options available for pain treatment and are estimated to have a positive impact on market growth. Advances in the pumps including variable-rate infusions that are calculated based on patient needs for analgesic along with improved patient monitoring are anticipated to enhance the use of such techniques during the forecast timeframe.

Rising cases of chronic pain disorders including cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and fibromyalgia are anticipated to boost the market growth. For instance, as per the CDC, in 2019 around 20.4% of adults had chronic pain. Chronic pain increases with age and is highest among adults aged 65 and above. Hence, the rising occurrence of chronic pain among adults is anticipated to create robust growth opportunities in the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient-controlled analgesic pumps market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

PCA Pump Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028 )

Electronic



Mechanical

PCA Pump Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Diabetes



Oncology



Gastroenterology



Hematology



Others

PCA Pump End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028 )

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Home Care Settings

PCA Pump Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028 )

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Patient-controlled Analgesic (PCA) Pumps Market

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Group plc

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

ICU Medical, Inc.

