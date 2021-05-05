Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
Top-News des Tages! TAAT Global: Das Patent-Upgrade!
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2021 | 10:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (6/21)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Swedbank AB
("Swedbank" or the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the
"Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of twelve annual
fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Swedbank has breached item 3.1 of the
Rulebook by not having handled well-known shortcomings in the Company's
processes and routines for anti-money laundering as inside information in
accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that Swedbank has breached item
3.1 of the Rulebook by not having handled information relating to a television
program by Sveriges Television's Uppdrag Granskning in February 2019, on
suspected money laundering in the Company's Baltic operations, as inside
information. 

Taking into account the abovementioned breaches, and the findings in relation
to Swedbank's systems and procedures for handling of inside information, the
Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has not had adequate capacity
for providing information to the market as required under the Rulebook. 

The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violations,
which have risked damaging the public's confidence in the exchange and the
Swedish securities markets in general, and consequently orders the Company to
pay a fine of twelve annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2021

Please find attached a Swedish version of the decision. An English version will
be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857350
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
