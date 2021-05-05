Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (6/21)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Swedbank AB ("Swedbank" or the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of twelve annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Swedbank has breached item 3.1 of the Rulebook by not having handled well-known shortcomings in the Company's processes and routines for anti-money laundering as inside information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that Swedbank has breached item 3.1 of the Rulebook by not having handled information relating to a television program by Sveriges Television's Uppdrag Granskning in February 2019, on suspected money laundering in the Company's Baltic operations, as inside information. Taking into account the abovementioned breaches, and the findings in relation to Swedbank's systems and procedures for handling of inside information, the Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has not had adequate capacity for providing information to the market as required under the Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violations, which have risked damaging the public's confidence in the exchange and the Swedish securities markets in general, and consequently orders the Company to pay a fine of twelve annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2021 Please find attached a Swedish version of the decision. An English version will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857350