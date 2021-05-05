Materia and Saxonia Diagnostics Announce Exclusive Partnership for Distribution of Pharmacy Cannabis Testing Products

Launch of new-to-market testing kits for pharmacies will reduce complexity of current medical cannabis preparation process

Materia will have the exclusive right to sell the products across its existing national pharmacy network, as well as into new pharmacy and wholesale customers

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Materia, a medical cannabis and wellness company focused on the European market, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Materia Deutschland GmbH ("Materia Deutschland") has entered into a partnership with German diagnostics company Saxonia Diagnostics GmbH ("Saxonia Diagnostics") for the exclusive distribution of its branded cannabis testing products across Germany.

These products, which will be sold under the CannaFix-ID brand, offer a highly efficient alternative to cannabis dispensing pharmacies, which are required under German regulations to test medical cannabis due to its status as a magisterial preparation. The innovative technology is expected to ease the cumbersome process by which cannabis products are currently tested in Germany.

"The German DAB monograph requires pharmacies to test products with the time-consuming, often expensive thin layer chromatography or an otherwise comparable method. This is often a barrier for broad adoption of medical cannabis by pharmacies. The CannaFix-ID portfolio represents an exciting alternative that is qualified as a comparable method. This makes testing for pharmacies much easier and more economical," said Sebastian Blöte, Managing Director of Materia Deutschland. "We are happy to be working with Saxonia, whose team has deep pharmaceutical expertise, especially in the area of medical cannabis. Their vision of offering convenient and efficient solutions to pharmacies is perfectly aligned with our own."

The first product to be made available under the partnership will be a validated THC test kit that can be used for flower, extracts and dronabinol. The second will offer both THC & CBD testing of flower and extracts. Both tests have been successfully validated for a bundle of different medical cannabis products.

"The comprehensive validation with an easy-to-use approach is an essential prerequisite to overcome hurdles for the broader dispensing of medical cannabis", said Michael Pfeffer, Managing Director of Saxonia Diagnostics.

The products have been developed, validated and tested in Germany. The official market launch into German pharmacies is planned for May 2021.

About Materia

Materia's vision is to be the enabler of global cannabis access. Materia is developing a robust pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution ecosystem to grow the legal cannabinoid market across Europe. With its research-driven team and regulatory expertise, Materia focuses on the high-margin downstream activities of processing, formulation and distribution into markets wherever there is a patient in need of cannabis medicine or CBD consumers seeking innovative new products.

About Saxonia

Saxonia Diagnostics was founded with the deep conviction to radically simplify the testing of medicinal cannabis through offering validated and best in class solutions for pharmacies. As an independent diagnostics company, Saxonia Diagnostics can offer solutions for all available medicinal cannabis products such as flowers, extracts and dronabinol within the German market.