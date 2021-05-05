Buttock Augmentation Market Size Worth $6.6 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 22.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global buttock augmentation market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2021 to 2028. Buttock augmentation also called gluteal augmentation is a technique used to contour, size, and enhance the appearance. A buttock lift is reported to improve the tone of the underlying tissue and is mainly done by using implants, fat grafting, or sometimes a combination of the two.

Key suggestions from the report:

By procedure, the buttock implant procedure segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 as techniques like fat grafting and butt lift are more in demand and has faster post-operative healing

Based on implant type, the fat grafting segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 as this procedure is less complicated, takes less operative time, and has more success rate

In North America , the market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 as the region has a high awareness of such procedure and there is high availability of aesthetic professionals

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to technological advancements and an increase in patients opting for procedures to improve aesthetic appearances

Read 107 page research report with ToC on "Buttock Augmentation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-use (Hospitals, Aesthetic Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/buttock-augmentation-market

Factors like rising technological advancement in aesthetics, rising disposable income, increasing aesthetic consciousness and the high success rate of augmentation procedures are propelling the market growth. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, around 5, 34,345 butt augmentation and lift procedures were carried out globally in 2019. Buttock augmentation accounts for 4.7% of total surgical procedures globally.

Growing social media influence, high consciousness towards aesthetic appearance, and its association with self-confidence and self-image by an individual are some of the reasons for market growth. In the light of COVID-19, the market was hampered as patient appointments for surgical treatments were temporarily suspended. However, since the government in many countries has allowed resuming elective surgical procedures, clinics have also started buttock lift and grafting procedures again. Moreover, according to the BBC network, inquiries and appointments for many surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments have seen a surge following the pandemic and are thus expected to propel market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global buttock augmentation market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Buttock Augmentation Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028 )

Buttock Implants



Silicone Gel implants





Fat grafting



Buttock Injections



Hydrogel Butt Injections





PMMA Butt Injections





Poly-L-lactic acid





Silicone Butt Injections



Others

Buttock Augmentation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028 )

Hospitals



Aesthetic Clinics



Others

Buttock Augmentation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028 )

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Buttock Augmentation Market

Sientra, Inc

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics,

Allergan

Sebbin

Merz North America , Inc

, Inc Silimed

Spectrum Designs Medical

Implantech

