Global Alcohol Dependence Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2021, provides Alcohol Dependence epidemiology, demographics, and patient flow. The data is presented by Pharma G7 countries including the US, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Japan.

The research provides population data to characterize Alcohol Dependence patients, history of the disease at the population level (Alcohol Dependence prevalence, Alcohol Dependence incidence) and at the clinical level (from diagnosis to treated patients). It also helps to identify patient sub-groups (age, gender, sub-groups) to understand targeted population for research and development, commercialization.

Research scope:

Alcohol Dependence patient flow: Alcohol Dependence prevalence, diagnosed, and drug-treated patients

Countries: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, G7 Countries

Demographics: Alcohol Dependence patients by age group, gender

Forecast: Alcohol Dependence epidemiology forecast to 2035

The data from this research will help executives:

Establish basis for Alcohol Dependence market sizing, assessing market potential, and developing drug forecast models

Identify Alcohol Dependence patients segments through age groups, gender, and disease sub-types

Develop Alcohol Dependence population-based health management frameworks

Evaluate Alcohol Dependence market opportunities, identify target patient population

Align marketing decisions with the Alcohol Dependence target population

Communicate leadership and health authorities about your Alcohol Dependence target patient population

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Alcohol Dependence Patients Definition

3. US Alcohol Dependence Epidemiology and Patient Flow

4. Germany Alcohol Dependence Epidemiology and Patient Flow

5. France Alcohol Dependence Epidemiology and Patient Flow

6. Italy Alcohol Dependence Epidemiology and Patient Flow

7. Spain Alcohol Dependence Epidemiology and Patient Flow

8. UK Alcohol Dependence Epidemiology and Patient Flow

9. Europe Alcohol Dependence Epidemiology and Patient Flow

10. Japan Alcohol Dependence Epidemiology and Patient Flow

11. Global Alcohol Dependence Epidemiology and Patient Flow

12. Sources

