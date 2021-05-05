Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Palo Alto Networks as a Leader in the US Healthcare Cybersecurity Market

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is transforming the healthcare industry by enabling the organizations to improve patient and employee experience, protect patient data and improve regulatory compliance throughout the continuum of care

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has identified Palo Alto Networks as a growth and innovation top-performing leader in the Frost Radar: US Healthcare Cybersecurity Market, 2020.

The company's solutions are used by a myriad of health systems ranging from hospitals with a seemingly less complicated mix to integrated delivery network (IDNs) catering to a complex disease mix and experimental treatment with connected care enablers that drive precision medicine workflows. The report states:

Palo Alto Networks offers a range of progressive cybersecurity solutions that optimize patient care and security involving electronic medical records (EMRs), medical devices, medical device utilization and network applications for US health systems.

Palo Alto Networks solutions effectively protect healthcare system software and connected hardware from threats ranging from ransomware to phishing attacks across the entire health IT network.

Palo Alto Networks not only excels in offering end-to-end visibility of security risks across the connected care systems but also proactively monitors potential breaches through built-in multifactor authentication and verification.

"More than 90% of all healthcare organizations reported at least one security breach over the past three years in the United States. As a result, robust cybersecurity has become a top priority of C-level healthcare executives, regardless of business type, size, orientation, or affiliation. Enterprise-grade security solutions that enable safe access, aggregation, identification, and coordination of health information across the care continuum via multifactor authentication in the cloud or on-premises infrastructure are a must-have for all," noted Koustav Chatterjee, Industry Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan. "Palo Alto Networks has seen this need and responded with just the right approach and products."

Further, Palo Alto Networks is well-positioned to provide the healthcare industry cybersecurity solutions that modernize infrastructure, assess third-party vendor risk, safeguard data networks, privatize cloud-based access management, and ensure state-of-the-art security of all medical devices and IoT enablers. These solutions help:

Enable a secure and easy way for clinicians and employees to work from home

Elevate remote clinic performance without compromising security

Identify, manage, understand, and secure IoMT and IoT devices

Strengthen ransomware, malware, web and DNS protection

Simplify compliance and security with public cloud and SaaS

Frost Radar: US Healthcare Cybersecurity Market, 2020 provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 120 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified the top 15 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

