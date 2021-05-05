DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
/ Form 6-K for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021
QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the
quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, was filed with the UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND
EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC).
The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN:
https://s27.q4cdn.com/986229841/files/doc_financials/2021/q1/2021-Q1-6-K-Final-as-filed-May-4-2021.pdf
