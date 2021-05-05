Third Point Investors Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B1YQ7219

Issuer Name

THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Third Point LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Daniel Loeb Third Point Advisors III LLC Delaware United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Chase Nominees Limited London UK Vidacos Nominees Limited London UK Third Point Opportunities Master Fund L.P. George Town Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Apr-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-May-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.926975 0.000000 9.926975 5630443 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.197023 0.000000 10.197023

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GG00B1YQ7219 745742 4884701 1.314810 8.612165 Sub Total 8.A 5630443 9.926975%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Daniel Loeb Third Point LLC 0.000000 0.000000 Daniel Loeb Third Point Advisors III LLC 8.612165 8.612165 Daniel Loeb Daniel Loeb 1.314810 1.314810

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Following the most recent cancellation of shares, in accordance with the Company's share repurchase programme, the aggregate holding of total voting rights held by the three parties crossed below the 10% threshold. Any Ordinary Shares traded mid-month will be purchased and held by the Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP (the "Master Partnership") until the Company is able to cancel the shares following each month-end. Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month because of legal and logistical factors. The Company and the Master Partnership do not intend to hold any shares longer than the minimum required to comply with these factors, expected to be no more than one month.

12. Date of Completion

04-May-2021

13. Place Of Completion

New York, USA