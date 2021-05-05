Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
WKN: A12FKZ ISIN: SE0006370730 
05.05.21
08:04 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2021 | 12:29
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Stock Split in Lifco AB

The Stock Split is approved by the Board of Directors of Lifco AB (LIFCO B -
SE0006370730) in the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on April 23,
2021. Five (5) new shares will be issued for every One (1) share held. The
scheduled Ex-date is May 06, 2021. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2 in "
CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities " on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857382
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
