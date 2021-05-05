Highlights (first-quarter 2021 versus first-quarter 2020, unless otherwise noted):

Reported bookings of $4.1 billion, up 34 percent; organic bookings* up 31 percent

Reported revenues of $3.0 billion, up 14 percent; organic revenues* up 11 percent

GAAP operating margin up 590 bps; adjusted operating margin* up 500 bps

GAAP continuing EPS of $0.96; adjusted continuing EPS* of $1.01, up 135 percent

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $0.96 for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted continuing EPS was $1.01, up 135 percent, which excludes $14.7 million related to planned restructuring and transformation costs.

First-Quarter 2021 Results

Financial Comparisons First-Quarter Continuing Operations

$, millions except EPS Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $4,131 $3,074 34% 31% Net Revenues $3,018 $2,641 14% 11% GAAP Operating Income $353 $154 129% GAAP Operating Margin 11.7% 5.8% 590 bps Adjusted Operating Income* $368 $191 93% Adjusted Operating Margin* 12.2% 7.2% 500 bps Adjusted EBITDA* $437 $261 67% Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 14.5% 9.9% 460 bps GAAP Continuing EPS $0.96 $0.21 357% Adjusted Continuing EPS $1.01 $0.43 135% Restructuring and Transformation Costs ($14.7) ($36.5) $21.8

"Given exceptional first-quarter performance and steadily improving end markets, we have raised our full year 2021 guidance above our previous ranges for both revenue growth and EPS. We now expect revenue growth of approximately 10.5 percent and adjusted EPS of approximately $6.00, $0.50 above the high end of our previous range," said Mike Lamach, chairman and CEO of Trane Technologies. "During the first quarter, our global team's relentless focus on sustainability and disciplined execution of our strategy led to robust bookings growth, revenue growth and margin expansion both at the enterprise level and in each of our business segments.

"We are extremely well-positioned as we enter the balance of 2021, with record backlog and transformation-related savings to invest in innovation that drives market outgrowth, maintains strong leverage and generates powerful cash flow. This flywheel powers our balanced capital allocation strategy and will enable us to continue delivering strong and differentiated returns for our shareholders."

Highlights from the First Quarter of 2021 (all comparisons against the first quarter of 2020 unless otherwise noted)

Strong execution drove revenue, operating income and continuing EPS growth despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-related impacts.

Enterprise reported bookings were up 34 percent and organic bookings were up 31 percent driven by growth in all segments.

Enterprise reported revenues were up 14 percent; enterprise organic revenues were up 11 percent.

Enterprise reported revenue growth included approximately 2 percentage points of growth from acquisitions and approximately 1 percentage point of foreign exchange impact.

GAAP operating margin was up 590 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 500 basis points, and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 460 basis points, driven by strong performance across all three segments.

First-Quarter Business Review (all comparisons against the first quarter of 2020 unless otherwise noted)

Americas Segment: innovates for customers in the North America and Latin America regions. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $3,251.6 $2,367.5 37% 36% Net Revenues $2,325.7 $2,097.8 11% 9% GAAP Operating Income $323.1 $184.8 75% GAAP Operating Margin 13.9% 8.8% 510 bps Adjusted Operating Income $324.5 $205.6 58% Adjusted Operating Margin 14.0% 9.8% 420 bps Adjusted EBITDA $383.8 $262.1 46% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.5% 12.5% 400 bps

Americas delivered strong revenue growth and margin expansion despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-related impacts.

Americas reported bookings were up 37 percent and organic bookings were up 36 percent.

Reported revenues were up 11 percent and organic revenues were up 9 percent. Commercial HVAC organic revenues were flat. Residential HVAC organic revenues were up over 30 percent. Transport organic revenues were up mid-teens.

Americas reported revenue growth included approximately 2 percentage points of growth from acquisitions.

GAAP operating margin increased 510 basis points, adjusted operating margin increased 420 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 400 basis points. Price, volume and productivity more than offset material and other inflation.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment: innovates for customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The EMEA segment encompasses heating and cooling systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $570.6 $442.6 29% 18% Net Revenues $443.9 $364.3 22% 12% GAAP Operating Income $67.2 $36.4 85% GAAP Operating Margin 15.1% 10.0% 510 bps Adjusted Operating Income $67.9 $37.0 84% Adjusted Operating Margin 15.3% 10.2% 510 bps Adjusted EBITDA $76.7 $43.2 78% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.3% 11.9% 540 bps

EMEA delivered strong revenue growth and margin expansion despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-related impacts.

EMEA reported bookings were up 29 percent and organic bookings were up 18 percent.

Reported revenues were up 22 percent and organic revenues were up 12 percent. Commercial HVAC organic revenues were up mid-teens and Transport organic revenues were up high-single digits.

EMEA reported revenue growth included approximately 8 percentage points of foreign exchange impact and approximately 2 percentage points of growth from acquisitions.

GAAP and adjusted operating margins increased 510 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 540 basis points. Price, volume and productivity more than offset material and other inflation.

Asia Pacific Segment: innovates for customers throughout the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific segment encompasses heating and cooling systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $309.1 $263.3 17% 14% Net Revenues $248.0 $179.2 38% 34% GAAP Operating Income $39.2 $6.5 503% GAAP Operating Margin 15.8% 3.6% 1220 bps Adjusted Operating Income $39.3 $7.6 417% Adjusted Operating Margin 15.8% 4.2% 1160 bps Adjusted EBITDA $43.5 $10.6 310% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.5% 5.9% 1160 bps

Asia Pacific delivered strong revenue growth and margin expansion despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-related impacts.

Asia Pacific reported bookings were up 17 percent and organic bookings were up 14 percent.

Reported revenues were up 38 percent and organic revenues were up 34 percent. Growth in Asia Pacific was led by China.

Asia Pacific reported revenue growth included approximately 4 percentage points of growth primarily from foreign exchange impacts.

GAAP operating margin improved 1220 basis points, adjusted operating margin improved 1160 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 1160 basis points. Price, volume and productivity more than offset material and other inflation.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

$, millions Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Y-O-Y Change Cash From Continuing Operating Activities Y-T-D $263 ($129) $392 Free Cash Flow Y-T-D* $236 ($122) $358 Working Capital/Revenue* 1.5% 5.1% 360 bps decrease Cash Balance 31 March $2,838 $2,648 $190 Debt Balance 31 March $4,972 $5,575 ($603)

First-quarter 2021 cash flow from continuing operating activities was $263 million and free cash flow was $236 million.

The Company continues to expect 2021 free cash flow to be equal to or greater than 100 percent of adjusted net earnings.*

Capital Deployment

The Company continues to reinvest in employee safety, innovation and technology projects, and capital expenditures to support its core sustainability strategy.

During the first quarter, the Company paid $140 million in dividends. The Company expects to pay a competitive and growing dividend, currently at $2.36 per share annualized, reflecting an approximately 11 percent increase over 2020.

The Company deployed capital of $70 million for acquisitions and investments, $104 million in share repurchases and $300 million in debt retirement in the quarter.

The Company expects to deploy approximately $2.5 billion as part of its balanced capital allocation strategy in 2021, inclusive of approximately $564 million in dividends, $1.5 billion between strategic value-accretive mergers and acquisitions and share repurchases and $425 million in debt retirement.

The Company expects to continue to deploy 100 percent of excess cash to shareholders over time.

Full-Year 2021 Guidance

Reported revenues up approximately 10.5 percent; organic revenues up approximately 9 percent versus 2020.

GAAP continuing EPS of $5.75, including EPS of $(0.25) for transformation and other restructuring costs; adjusted continuing EPS of $6.00, up 35 percent versus 2020.

Additional information regarding the company's 2021 guidance is included in the company's earnings presentation found at www.tranetechnologies.com in the Investor Relations section.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more information, visit tranetechnologies.com.

*Q1 Non-GAAP measures definitions

Organic revenue is defined as GAAP net revenues adjusted for the impact of currency and acquisitions. Organic bookings is defined as reported orders in the current period adjusted for the impact of currency and acquisitions.

Adjusted operating income in 2021 and 2020 is defined as GAAP operating income plus restructuring costs and transformation costs. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures on tables 2, 3 and 4 of the news release.

Adjusted operating margin is defined as the ratio of adjusted operating income divided by net revenues.

Operating leverage is defined as the ratio of the change in adjusted operating income for the current period (e.g. Q1 2021) less the prior period (e.g. Q1 2020), divided by the change in net revenues for the current period less the prior period.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc (Adjusted net earnings) in 2021 is defined as GAAP earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc plus restructuring costs and transformation costs, net of tax impacts. Adjusted net earnings in 2020 is defined as GAAP earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc plus restructuring costs and transformation costs less the legacy legal liability adjustment, net of tax impacts plus separation-related tax adjustments. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures on tables 2 and 3 of the news release.

Adjusted continuing EPS in 2021 is defined as GAAP continuing EPS plus restructuring costs and transformation costs, net of tax impacts. Adjusted continuing EPS in 2020 is defined as GAAP continuing EPS plus restructuring costs and transformation costs less the legacy legal liability adjustment, net of tax impacts plus separation-related tax adjustments. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures on tables 2 and 3 of the news release.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization expense plus or minus other income (expense), net. Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization expense plus or minus other income (expense), net less the legacy legal liability adjustment. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures on tables 4 and 5 of the news release.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

Free cash flow in 2021 is defined as net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities, less capital expenditures, plus cash payments for restructuring costs and transformation costs. Free cash flow in 2020 is defined as net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities, less capital expenditures plus cash payments for restructuring and transformation costs. Please refer to the free cash flow reconciliation on table 8 of the news release.

Working capital measures a firm's operating liquidity position and its overall effectiveness in managing the enterprise's current accounts.

Working capital is calculated by adding net accounts and notes receivables and inventories and subtracting total current liabilities that exclude short-term debt, dividend payables and income tax payables.

is calculated by adding net accounts and notes receivables and inventories and subtracting total current liabilities that exclude short-term debt, dividend payables and income tax payables. Working capital as a percent of revenue is calculated by dividing the working capital balance (e.g. as of March 31) by the annualized revenue for the period (e.g. reported revenues for the three months ended March 31 multiplied by 4 to annualize for a full year).

Adjusted effective tax rate for 2021 is defined as the ratio of income tax expense less the net tax effect of adjustments for restructuring costs and transformation costs divided by earnings from continuing operations before income taxes plus restructuring costs and transformation costs. Adjusted effective tax rate for 2020 is defined as the ratio of income tax expense less the net tax effect of adjustments for restructuring costs, transformation costs and the legacy legal liability adjustment plus separation-related tax adjustments divided by earnings from continuing operations before income taxes plus restructuring costs and transformation costs less the legacy legal liability adjustment. This measure allows for a direct comparison of the effective tax rate between periods.

Table 1 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (In millions, except per share amounts) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net revenues 3,017.6 2,641.3 Cost of goods sold (2,064.4 (1,898.8 Selling and administrative expenses (600.0 (588.1 Operating income 353.2 154.4 Interest expense (60.7 (63.1 Other income/(expense), net (7.2 12.5 Earnings before income taxes 285.3 103.8 Provision for income taxes (48.4 (51.0 Earnings from continuing operations 236.9 52.8 Discontinued operations, net of tax 0.9 (78.7 Net earnings (loss) 237.8 (25.9 Less: Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (2.6 (2.8 Less: Net earnings from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.5 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Trane Technologies plc 235.2 (29.2 Amounts attributable to Trane Technologies plc ordinary shareholders: Continuing operations 234.3 50.0 Discontinued operations 0.9 (79.2 Net earnings (loss) 235.2 (29.2 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Trane Technologies plc ordinary shareholders: Continuing operations 0.96 0.21 Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.33 Net earnings (loss) 0.97 (0.12 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 243.1 242.3

Table 2 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions, except per share amounts) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended March 31, 2021 As As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Net revenues 3,017.6 3,017.6 Operating income 353.2 14.7 (a,b) 367.9 Operating margin 11.7 12.2 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 285.3 14.7 (a,b) 300.0 Provision for income taxes (48.4 (3.6 (c) (52.0 Tax rate 17.0 17.3 Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc 234.3 11.1 (d) 245.4 Diluted earnings per common share Continuing operations 0.96 0.05 1.01 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 243.1 243.1 Detail of Adjustments: (a) Restructuring costs (COGS SG&A) 10.3 (b) Transformation costs (SG&A) 4.4 (c) Tax impact of adjustments (a,b) (3.6 (d) Impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc 11.1 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on cost of goods sold 1.8 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on selling administrative expenses 12.9 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on operating income 14.7

Table 3 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions, except per share amounts) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 As As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Net revenues 2,641.3 2,641.3 Operating income 154.4 36.5 (a,b) 190.9 Operating margin 5.8 7.2 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 103.8 19.1 (a,b,c) 122.9 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (51.0 35.9 (d,e) (15.1 Tax rate 49.1 12.3 Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc 50.0 55.0 (f) 105.0 Diluted earnings per common share Continuing operations 0.21 0.22 0.43 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 242.3 242.3 Detail of Adjustments: (a) Restructuring costs (COGS SG&A) 25.6 (b) Transformation costs (SG&A) 10.9 (c) Legacy legal liability adjustment (17.4 (d) Tax impact of adjustments (a,b,c) (4.4 (e) Separation-related tax costs 40.3 (f) Impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc 55.0 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on cost of goods sold 10.3 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on selling administrative expenses 26.2 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on operating income 36.5

Table 4 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended March 31, 2021 For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 As Reported Margin As Reported Margin Americas Net revenues 2,325.7 2,097.8 Segment operating income 323.1 13.9 184.8 8.8 Restructuring 1.4 0.1 20.8 1.0 Adjusted operating income 324.5 14.0 205.6 9.8 Depreciation and amortization 56.4 2.4 55.9 2.7 Other income/(expense), net 2.9 0.1 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA * 383.8 16.5 262.1 12.5 Europe, Middle East Africa Net revenues 443.9 364.3 Segment operating income 67.2 15.1 36.4 10.0 Restructuring 0.7 0.2 0.6 0.2 Adjusted operating income 67.9 15.3 37.0 10.2 Depreciation and amortization 9.4 2.1 7.7 2.1 Other income/(expense), net (0.6 (0.1 (1.5 (0.4 Adjusted EBITDA 76.7 17.3 43.2 11.9 Asia Pacific Net revenues 248.0 179.2 Segment operating income 39.2 15.8 6.5 3.6 Restructuring 0.1 1.1 0.6 Adjusted operating income 39.3 15.8 7.6 4.2 Depreciation and amortization 4.1 1.7 3.3 1.8 Other income/(expense), net 0.1 (0.3 (0.1 Adjusted EBITDA 43.5 17.5 10.6 5.9 Corporate Unallocated corporate expense (76.3 (73.3 Restructuring/Other (a) 12.5 14.0 Adjusted corporate expense (63.8 (59.3 Depreciation and amortization 6.1 8.1 Other income/(expense), net (b) (9.6 (3.7 Adjusted EBITDA (67.3 (54.9 Total Company Net revenues 3,017.6 2,641.3 Operating income 353.2 11.7 154.4 5.8 Restructuring/Other (a) 14.7 0.5 36.5 1.4 Adjusted operating income 367.9 12.2 190.9 7.2 Depreciation and amortization 76.0 2.5 75.0 2.8 Other income/(expense), net (b) (7.2 (0.2 (4.9 (0.1 Adjusted EBITDA 436.7 14.5 261.0 9.9 *Represents a non-GAAP measure, refer to pages 5-6 in the Earnings Release for definitions.

(a) Other within Corporate includes Transformation costs of $4.4M in 2021 and $10.9M in 2020

(b) Other income/(expense), net within 2020 Corporate excludes $17.4M legacy legal liability adjustment

Management measures operating performance based on net earnings excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, unallocated corporate expenses and discontinued operations (Segment Adjusted EBITDA). Segment Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies and should not be considered a substitute for net earnings or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes Segment Adjusted EBITDA provides the most relevant measure of profitability as well as earnings power and the ability to generate cash. This measure is a useful financial metric to assess the Company's operating performance from period to period by excluding certain items that it believes are not representative of its core business and the Company uses this measure for business planning purposes.

Table 5 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended March 31, 2021 2020 Total Company Adjusted EBITDA 436.7 261.0 Less: items to reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net earnings attributable to Trane Technologies plc Depreciation and amortization (76.0 (75.0 Interest expense (60.7 (63.1 Provision for income taxes (48.4 (51.0 Restructuring (10.3 (25.6 Transformation Costs (4.4 (10.9 Legacy legal liability adjustment 17.4 Discontinued operations, net of tax 0.9 (78.7 Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (2.6 (2.8 Net earnings from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.5 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Trane Technologies plc 235.2 (29.2 *Represents a non-GAAP measure, refer to pages 5-6 in the Earnings Release for definitions.

Table 6 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) UNAUDITED March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 2,838.0 3,289.9 Accounts and notes receivable, net 2,159.4 2,202.1 Inventories 1,373.1 1,189.2 Other current assets 251.6 224.4 Total current assets 6,622.1 6,905.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,327.7 1,349.5 Goodwill 5,311.2 5,342.8 Intangible assets, net 3,256.9 3,286.4 Other noncurrent assets 1,306.9 1,272.4 Total assets 17,824.8 18,156.7 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 1,608.9 1,520.2 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,090.3 2,043.1 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 475.4 775.6 Total current liabilities 4,174.6 4,338.9 Long-term debt 4,496.3 4,496.5 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,841.1 2,894.2 Shareholders' Equity 6,312.8 6,427.1 Total liabilities and equity 17,824.8 18,156.7

Table 7 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In millions) UNAUDITED For the three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Earnings from continuing operations 236.9 52.8 Depreciation and amortization 76.0 75.0 Changes in assets and liabilities and other non-cash items (50.0 (257.1 Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities 262.9 (129.3 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities (2.8 (198.3 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 260.1 (327.6 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (43.9 (34.7 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (12.8 1.0 Other investing activities, net (57.0 Net cash provided by (used in) continuing investing activities (113.7 (33.7 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued investing activities (6.8 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (113.7 (40.5 Financing Activities Payments of long-term debt (300.0 Dividends paid to ordinary shareholders (140.2 (125.9 Repurchase of ordinary shares (104.2 Receipt of a special cash payment 1,900.0 Other financing activities, net (10.5 (4.7 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities of continuing operations (554.9 1,769.4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (43.4 (32.2 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (451.9 1,369.1 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 3,289.9 1,278.6 Cash and cash equivalents end of period 2,838.0 2,647.7

Table 8 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Balance Sheet Metrics and Free Cash Flow ($ in millions) UNAUDITED March 31, March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2020 Net Receivables 2,159 2,092 2,202 Days Sales Outstanding 65.3 72.3 63.2 Net Inventory 1,373 1,464 1,189 Inventory Turns 6.0 5.2 7.5 Accounts Payable 1,609 1,447 1,520 Days Payable Outstanding 71.1 69.5 62.2 Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operating activities 262.9 (129.3 Capital expenditures (43.9 (34.7 Cash payments for restructuring 14.1 38.2 Transformation costs paid 2.8 3.7 Free cash flow 235.9 (122.1 *Represents a non-GAAP measure, refer to pages 5-6 in the Earnings Release for definitions.

