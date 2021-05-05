Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Top-News des Tages! TAAT Global: Das Patent-Upgrade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGE6 ISIN: GG00B1GHHH78 Ticker-Symbol: 3V7 
Stuttgart
05.05.21
13:25 Uhr
5,880 Euro
-0,040
-0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.05.2021 | 12:46
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Ltd (VTA): Re-Set, Re-Fi, Re-Light my Fire

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Ltd (VTA): Re-Set, Re-Fi, Re-Light my Fire 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Ltd (VTA): Re-Set, Re-Fi, Re-Light my Fire 
05-May-2021 / 11:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: Re-Set, Re-Fi, Re-Light my Fire 
In this note, we explore how favourable market conditions mean that CLO vehicles can re-finance debt cheaply, thus 
enhancing the value of Volta's equity positions, which have been increased substantially in recent years. We show the 
impact on Volta's CLO debt portfolio and the wider loan market, and what this means for new investment returns. The key 
message is that the favourable conditions are expected to lift returns by 1%-1.5% p.a. for several years. Volta is 
benefiting from the unexpectedly low levels of defaults. Despite this favourable outlook, Volta still trades at a 15% 
discount to NAV, albeit down from March 2020 highs. 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/re-set-re-fi-re-light-my-fire/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1192843 05-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192843&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

VOLTA FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.