Joint project with UNICEF and Ukrainian Volunteer Service creates a bridge between non-profit organizations, activists, and volunteers

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has helped launch the National Volunteer Platform a joint project of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Volunteer Service, and SoftServe, and is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine. The platform is an online portal that helps connect like-minded people and unite them to bring positive change for the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005013/en/

Ukrainian Volunteer Service logo. (Photo: Business Wire)

The National Volunteer Platform's mission is to introduce young Ukrainians to new opportunities through volunteering and to be a guide in the world of volunteering. Non-profit organizations can use the platform to publish announcements of volunteer projects, and volunteers can browse for opportunities in their region and choose initiatives to participate in.

Volunteers and organizers can post and find opportunities around a wide range of initiatives including social assistance, education and science, culture and art, and more.

"Youth volunteers in Ukraine inspire us with their selfless commitment and enthusiasm," said Lotta Sylwander, Head of the UNICEF representative office in Ukraine. "They are a vast source of ideas, solutions, and innovations in their communities. Together with our partners, we are glad to launch this platform promoting volunteer opportunities and supporting young people, who are leading the way, taking action and showing that change is possible."

"For more than ten years we have been developing the volunteer movement in Ukraine," said Anna Bondarenko, CEO, Ukrainian Volunteer Service. "Each month we get contacted by more than 100 non-governmental organizations from cities and towns, asking to help find volunteers for social, educational and ecological activities or projects. A Ukraine-wide platform will enable like-minded people to find each other and the organizations to join."

"I am convinced that volunteering is inspiring," said Vadim Gutzeit, Ukraine's Minister of Youth and Sport. "This is exactly why we are trying to show the youth that active participation in community service not only helps realize your impact on the future of the country but also gives a chance to feel the joy of helping others. The creation of the Volunteer Platform is a great occasion to find like-minded people from all around the country and establish great partnerships for the future work on mutual projects."

"In SoftServe, where the culture of open-mindedness and support is highly developed, we are well aware of the power of volunteering," said Yaroslav Lyubinets, co-founder and head of the Board of Directors at SoftServe. "People united by the mutual vision, values and mission can create incredible things. Therefore, it was crucial for us to implement the technical side of such a powerful idea and bring it to life. One of the aspects of the corporate responsibility of SoftServe is to support communities by implementing the technical projects, which we do both on a Pro Bono basis and thanks to the volunteers of SoftServe."

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience are built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005013/en/

Contacts:

Paul Jones

Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations

pjone@softserveinc.com

Andrew Kavka

Lead Analyst and Public Relations Specialist

akavk@softserveinc.com