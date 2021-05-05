Taiwanese module maker URE Corp is planning to link a 150 MW solar plant to a 15 MW/15 MWh storage facility.Taiwanese solar cell and module maker United Renewable Energy Corp (URE) has announced it has won a tender held by state-owned utility Taiwan Power Company for the deployment of a 15 MW/15 MWh storage facility which, when built, will become Taiwan's largest storage project for a single site. The project will be implemented in partnership with Taiwan-based power electronics specialist Shihlin Electric and Engineering Corporation, Swiss battery manufacturer Saft, and Underwriters Laboratories, ...

