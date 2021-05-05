Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Top-News des Tages! TAAT Global: Das Patent-Upgrade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Frankfurt
05.05.21
09:16 Uhr
2,780 Euro
+2,770
+27.700 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.05.2021 | 13:19
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) 
WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 
05-May-2021 / 11:47 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Wickes Group PLC 
(the 'Company') 
 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting Wickes Group plc 
rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                          Pzena Investment Management, 
                                            Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                  New York, New York, United 
                                            States of America 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:                29 April 2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                     4 May 2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                 % of voting rights   Total  Total number of 
                   % of voting rights attached through financial    of both voting rights held in 
                   to shares (total of 8. A)  instruments       in %  issuer (8.A + 8.B) 
                                 (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  (8.A + vii 
                                 2)           8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or    7.9334%                       7.9334% 20,003,510 
reached 
Position of previous notification (if 
                   N/A             N/A           N/A 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BL6C2002                20,003,510                          7.9334% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      20,003,510            7.9334% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
N/A           N/A    N/A        N/A                       N/A 
N/A           N/A    N/A        N/A                       N/A 
N/A           N/A    N/A        N/A                       N/A 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  N/A                       N/A 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
N/A          N/A     N/A      N/A     N/A                   N/A 
N/A          N/A     N/A      N/A     N/A                   N/A 
N/A          N/A     N/A      N/A     N/A                   N/A 
                         SUBTOTAL   N/A                   N/A 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does 
not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal   X 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
                                                   Total of both if 
       % of voting rights if it equals or is % of voting rights through financial instruments it equals or is 
Name xv    higher than the notifiable threshold if it equals or is higher than the notifiable   higher than the 
                          threshold                     notifiable 
                                                   threshold 
SEE 
ATTACHMENT 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc., through its operating company Pzena Investment Management, LLC a discretionary 
investment manager (together "PIM") has, through its managed accounts and comingled funds, acquired a position in 
Wickes Group plc as a result of the recent demerger of Wickes Group plc with Travis Perkins plc, in which PIM holds a 
previously notified interest. 
 
Place of completion New York, New York, United States of America 
Date of completion 3 May 2021

ATTACHMENT 

% of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
Namexv               equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
                  the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                               threshold             threshold 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC  7.9334%                           7.9334% 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena International Value All 
Country (Ex-US) CIT (A Reliance 
Trust Company Collective 
Investment Fund) 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena International (Ex US) 
Focused Value Fund (DST) (sub-fund 
of Pzena Value Trust) 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena Global Value Fund 2 (DST) 
(sub-fund of Pzena Value Trust) 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena Global Value Fund (DST) 
(sub-fund of Pzena Value Trust) 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena Global Value Fund (sub-fund 
of Pzena Value Funds, Plc) 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena Global Focused Value Fund 
(sub-fund of Pzena Value Funds, 
Plc) 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena Global Focused Value Fund 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena International Small Cap 
Value Fund

For Further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  103242 
EQS News ID:  1192872 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192872&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 06:48 ET (10:48 GMT)

WICKES GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.