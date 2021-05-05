DLT Resolution Inc.: DLT Resolution's Union Strategies to Open New Offices in Moncton NB as YOUnified Continues to Deploy Across Canada

YOUnified is the next upcoming software within the world of Unions, and is now making its way to New Brunswick, Canada

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI) is pleased to announce its wholly owned, Union Strategies' opening of new offices in Moncton NB as YOUnified continues to deploy across Canada.

YOUnified is the next upcoming software within the world of Unions, and is now making its way to New Brunswick, Canada.

Union Strategies already has clients in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, but is now looking to aggressively pursue opportunities on the East Coast to present this game changing platform to the many different locals within the region.

Union Strategies will open an office in Moncton New Brunswick, in June 2021 - putting boots on the ground in the East Coast territory. Once this happens, USI will be able to begin presenting YOUnified to the over 200 locals within the province. Union Strategies inc., is very excited to begin developing business in a new province. The company will take the summer to begin learning of the many different locals within New Brunswick, and present YOUnified as the one-stop-shop for Unions all over.

About YOUnified?

YOUnified combines the many required services to run the business of a union into one unified platform. YOUnifieds goal is to assist in increasing member engagement, decrease the local's expenses, and save everyone time. With this app, Unions will have everything they require to connect with your members, as well as maintain the local's needs.

Union Strategies made every effort to make this app as adaptable and simple as possible for every age demographic. Members will be blown away on how easy and effective this platform will be for them.

YOUnified allows the union to push notify members of any, and every, important update with just a simple click of a button. You can notify members of an important meeting, election, or reminders of significant dates. In short, this app is truly made for everyone - from the Executive to the members. Some of the basic features include the following:

YOUnified holds different features for different viewers. An example being, an Executive member will have access to perform call drops, text blasts, email blasts, and everything in between, where as a member will be able to receive these important updates, connect with their Executive Board, purchase "swag" and much more!

YOUnified holds different features for different viewers. An example being, an Executive member will have access to perform call drops, text blasts, email blasts, and everything in between, where as a member will be able to receive these important updates, connect with their Executive Board, purchase "swag" and much more.

Delay in the filing of its 10-K Annual Report

Management would also like to update its shareholders on the filing of its annual report for the fiscal December 31, 2020 period. The period in question is the first consolidation and audit of the Company with Union strategies with our current auditor. As such there were some unintended delays in making the filing on the due date. Management is working tirelessly with the auditors to ensure the report is filed as soon as possible. We are confident the report will be filed shortly.

About Union Strategies

USI has been providing a suite of products and services to Unions for over 10 years. The company designs, builds, and executes programs resulting in greater success for unions. Programs are designed to engage the membership, decrease expenses, and save time for a more productive business. The Company's suite includes secure electronic voting, Telecommunications, Event Management, Professional Writing, Social Media Management, Web Design, Graphic Services, and Promotional Offerings. The company is a one-stop-shop for all things union. The company has more than 130 clients that are considered "mid-market" in terms of overall size of the particular local with more than 450,000 members. USI operates nationally in Canada and looks to expand into the USA in 2021.

Learn more at: UnionStrategiesinc.com

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications & Cyber Security; Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank, the Company offers an easy to use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records.

Learn more at: DLTResolution.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The use of the word "company" or "Company" refers to DLT Resolution Incorporated and its wholly owned subsidiaries. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's actual results. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. DLT Resolution may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (available at http://www.sec.gov). DLT Resolution undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Nothing within this communication is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

CONTACT:

Website: www.dltresolution.com

SOURCE: DLT Resolution Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644654/DLT-Resolutions-Union-Strategies-to-Open-New-Offices-in-Moncton-NB-as-YOUnified-Continues-to-Deploy-Across-Canada