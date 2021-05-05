Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2021) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia Hartford", "Belgravia" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Tommy Cope to its Water Royalty Advisory Committee.

Mr. Tommy Cope has been appointed as an advisor to Belgravia Hartford's Water Royalty Advisory Committee. Mr. Cope is a business graduate of Texas A&M University, 1971. Mr. Cope is a long-standing resident of Hobbs, New Mexico and was a senior executive and officer of IC Potash Corp. from 2010 to 2017. Prior to IC Potash, he was the Manager of Procurement and Contracts of Louisiana Entergy Services.

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO of Belgravia Hartford, said "The appointment of Mr. Cope is very beneficial to provide local guidance in the State of New Mexico in order to monetize the outstanding USD$12.2M from its current Royalty Agreement which was announced on August 8, 2017."

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is a Canadian publically traded investment holding company which invests in public and private companies in legal jurisdictions and under the rule of law. Belgravia Hartford and its investment holdings are high risk business ventures and expose shareholders to financial risks.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

