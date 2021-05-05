Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2021) - Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference being held August 10-12, 2021.

James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset, commented, "Mindset is pleased to be invited to present at Canaccord Genuity's Growth Conference. Mindset is at the forefront of the biggest opportunity in the nascent psychedelic medicine space, which is developing next generation psychedelic therapeutics that aim to deliver the life-changing potential of psychedelic drugs through patentable, innovative chemical structures that make them more predictable, convenient and safer than first generation psychedelics. We look forward to sharing the Mindset story with a wider investor audience and thank Canaccord Genuity for the invitation."

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds. www.mindsetpharma.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 dated March 5, 2021. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

