Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music, a Sanwire Subsidiary, Signs Godsize Records to Its Label Incubator Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Sanwire Corporation, a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), and its 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music Inc. ("Intercept"), are pleased to announce the signing of Godsize Records to its Label Incubator Program.

Godsize Records is a blooming new upstart label that focuses on new rock talent based in the United States. Godsize was founded in 2018 by Nic Bell and is home to several established acts like; Rikets, Another Lost Year, Heartsick, and Left4 Dead. They are also introducing several new acts including Mantra of Morta, Darker Than Fiction, and Hail the Horns.

The Godsize Records team has over 50 years of collective experience working with some of the biggest labels in the industry such as Universal Music Group, Warner Bros. and EMP Label Group. With many of the management team being members of successful bands, they offer a unique relationship with their artists. Currently the president of Godsize records is a member of two bands, Left4Dead and Rikets. Godsize Records offers their artists everything from recording to booking, and management.

"We are very excited to partner with Intercept Music and see them as a perfect compliment to the services that we offer," said Nic Bell, president of Godsize Records, "through their services and analytics they have the ability to help maximize revenue for our artists, assist in artist development, and help them reach their full potential, after all, our motto is "Cultivating Your Favorite Artists of the Future!"

Tod Turner, Intercept Music President commented, "Godsize Records is a great addition to our Label Incubator Program, and we see many synergies between the companies. We are excited to help them develop their artists with our industry first products and services."

Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For further inquiries, contact ir@sanwirecorporation.com, or press@interceptmusic.com

