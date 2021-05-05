iFabric Corp: iFabric Announces Signing of License Agreement with Performance Luxury Brand Tumi to Integrate PROTX2 Technology

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA.TO), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") has entered into a license agreement with Tumi Inc. ("TUMI").

"I am extremely pleased to announce a new and exciting partnership with one of the worlds most recognizable and premium travel brands. The license with TUMI is non-exclusive and covers the integration of our class leading PROTX2® anti-microbial technologies in select TUMI luggage and backpacks. When you think about all of life's major touch points, home, work, travel, school, and recreation, TUMI products cover all of those categories. Integrating our technologies offers TUMI customers a broad range of cleaner products, that perfectly blend TUMI style with the unique protection of their products," stated Giancarlo Beevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of IFNTA.

"Studies have shown the direct connection between travel and harmful microbes. Luggage can encounter up to 80 million bacteria before it ever reaches your home or hotel room," continued Mr. Beevis. "This new line of TUMI products powered by PROTX2® technologies can deliver some much-needed comfort to consumers today and in to the future of travel," concluded Mr. Beevis.

ABOUT TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with approximately 2,000 points of sale.

For more about TUMI, visit https://www.TUMI.com

ABOUT IFTNA

Since our inception in 2008, IFTNA have been working to build a platform of performance technologies created by innovators and thought-leaders to help solve today's hardest challenges and drive brand loyalty. These technologies range from having powerful and eco-friendly anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties, supercharged moisture-wicking technologies, Fluorine-free eco-friendly water repellents, UV protection and therapeutic technologies that work with the human body to facilitate skin healing and muscle relaxation.

With the help of our highly skilled worldwide team, we develop and implement a wide range of innovative textile and hard surface technology solutions working with today's most sought after consumer and specialty brands.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Forward-looking statements provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the development potential of the Company's products.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason except as required by applicable securities laws.

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information in this news release, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of iFabric. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Tina Byers - Investor Relations

Tel: 905.330.3275

Email: tina@adcap.ca

Gary Perkins - Investor Relations

Tel: 416.882.0020

Email: garyperkins@rogers.com

Jean-François Dubé (Québec) - Investor Relations

Tel: 514.233.9551

Email: jfdube@mac.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

SOURCE: iFabric Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644626/iFabric-Announces-Signing-of-License-Agreement-with-Performance-Luxury-Brand-Tumi-to-Integrate-PROTX2-Technology