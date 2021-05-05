Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Top-News des Tages! TAAT Global: Das Patent-Upgrade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.05.2021 | 13:34
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Result of AGM

Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 5

5 May 2021 For immediate release

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Anglo African Agriculture plc ("AAA" or the "Company") held earlier today, 5 May 2021, all resolutions were duly passed. These were as follows:

  1. To receive the accounts for the period ended 31 October 2020, together with the report of the directors and auditors.
  2. To re-elect Matthew Bonner as a director.
  3. To re-elect Andrew Monk as a director.
  4. To re-appoint Jeffreys Henry LLP as auditors of the Company.
  5. To authorise the directors to determine the auditors' remuneration.
  6. To approve the directors' remuneration report.
  7. To authorise the directors to allot shares.
  8. To dis-apply pre-emption rights.
  9. To permit the Company to hold general meetings (other than its AGM) on 14 clear days' notice.

Resolutions 6, 8 and 9 were decided by a poll vote, results are below:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % OF VOTES CAST VOTES AGAINST % OF VOTES CAST VOTES CAST IN TOTAL TOTAL VOTES CAST AS A % OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL VOTES WITHHELD
6 2,489,62199.99%2000.01%2,489,82111.33%0
82,489,62199.99%2000.01%2,489,82111.33%0
92,489,62199.99%2000.01%2,489,82111.33%0

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 12 April 2021 on the Company's website at www.aaaplc.com.

For further information please contact:

Anglo African Agriculture plc
David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman+44 (0)20 7440 0640
Rob Scott, Executive Director+27 (0)84 6006 001
VSA Capital Limited(Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)+44 (0)20 3005 5000
Andrew Raca, Maciek Szymanski (Corporate Finance)
Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.