Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Result of AGM

5 May 2021 For immediate release

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Anglo African Agriculture plc ("AAA" or the "Company") held earlier today, 5 May 2021, all resolutions were duly passed. These were as follows:

To receive the accounts for the period ended 31 October 2020 , together with the report of the directors and auditors. To re-elect Matthew Bonner as a director. To re-elect Andrew Monk as a director. To re-appoint Jeffreys Henry LLP as auditors of the Company. To authorise the directors to determine the auditors' remuneration. To approve the directors' remuneration report. To authorise the directors to allot shares. To dis-apply pre-emption rights. To permit the Company to hold general meetings (other than its AGM) on 14 clear days' notice.

Resolutions 6, 8 and 9 were decided by a poll vote, results are below:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % OF VOTES CAST VOTES AGAINST % OF VOTES CAST VOTES CAST IN TOTAL TOTAL VOTES CAST AS A % OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL VOTES WITHHELD 6 2,489,621 99.99% 200 0.01% 2,489,821 11.33% 0 8 2,489,621 99.99% 200 0.01% 2,489,821 11.33% 0 9 2,489,621 99.99% 200 0.01% 2,489,821 11.33% 0

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 12 April 2021 on the Company's website at www.aaaplc.com.

For further information please contact: