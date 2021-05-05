DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/05/2021) of GBP64.13m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/05/2021) of GBP47.59m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 04/05/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 228.26p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 228.26p revenue* Ordinary share price 213.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.68%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 114.06p 114 ZDP share price 116.00p Premium to NAV 1.70% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 04/05/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 103243 EQS News ID: 1192879 End of Announcement EQS News Service

