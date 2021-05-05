Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Ground and Borehole Electromagnetic Update for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Ontario

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Ontario. The Company had contracted Crone Geophysics & Exploration Limited to perform a surface Time Domain Electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey at Kenbridge North, 2.5km to the north of the Kenbridge Deposit, as well as borehole geophysics at the known Kenbridge Deposit. The Kenbridge North target is interpreted to represent similar rock types that host the Kenbridge Deposit.

Results of the surface "TDEM" survey at Kenbridge North shows a strong conductor known as "KBN1" which appears to extend minimally over 400 meters with a similar strike direction as the Kenbridge Deposit. A second conductor, "KBN2" was also identified on Kenbridge North, specifically on the northern portion of the grid. "KBN2" requires further ground follow up in the upcoming exploration program. Interpretation of the Kenbridge North area has highlighted gabbro hosted mineralization similar to the Kenbridge Deposit. Previous shallow historical drilling from the 1950's intersected gabbro host rocks with disseminated sulphide. The current "TDEM" survey indicates that the 'KBN1" anomaly represents a stronger conductor than historical drilling had suggested. Additional modelling of the data is on-going and will help to determine the optimal depth to drill these conductors.

Results of the borehole "TDEM" survey conducted on historic drill holes KB07-180 and KB07-194 at the Kenbridge Deposit, suggest that conductive material does in fact continue to depth and to the north of the Kenbridge Deposit. Historical drill hole KB07-180 located on the north side of the Kenbridge Deposit intersected 2.95% Ni over 21.5 meters with the "TDEM" modelling indicating a strong in-hole anomaly. Tartisan first pass drilling will be focused on testing below and along strike to the north of the known Kenbridge Deposit and at Kenbridge North. Results from the borehole geophysics will be utilized to assist in drill hole target identification and focus on targets with the highest conductivity and potentially higher-grade sulphide concentrations. The Tartisan first pass drill program intention will be to increase the mineral resource estimate and overall nickel and copper grade of the Kenbridge Deposit.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. has begun preparations and intends to commence a drill program on the down plunge, down dip and north strike extensions to the known Kenbridge Deposit as well as the Kenbridge North targets. The Company will inform shareholders when drilling has commenced at the Kenbridge Project.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. has previously news released the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Atikwa Lake Area, NW Ontario (September 17, 2020). Tartisan has also previously news released that P&E Mining Consultants Inc. has been contracted to oversee and proceed with the updating of the historic Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report ("PEA") on the Kenbridge Project (February 2, 2021). The "PEA" will identify the critical next steps the Company needs to take to move the Kenbridge Deposit towards a Bankable Feasibility Study including permitting, geotechnical, environmental, and geological considerations.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flag ship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. also owns an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp. and Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D). Currently, there are 104,333,606 shares outstanding (110,358,714 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

