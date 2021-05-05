Jubilant Radiopharma and Cylcomedica Europe Announce Their Partnership for the Distribution of RUBY-FILL During the International Conference on Nuclear Cardiology

YARDLEY, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Jubilant Radiopharma, a business division of Jubilant Pharma Limited, and Cyclomedica Europe Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC), will announce their partnership at the International Conference on Nuclear Cardiology and Cardiac CT (ICNC), taking place on May 9-11, 2021.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cyclomedica was appointed the exclusive distributor of Jubilant Radiopharma's state-of-art RUBY-FILL® (Rubidium Rb 82 Generator) for the European Economic Area (EEA). RUBY-FILL provides the latest technology in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Myocardial Imaging. RUBY-FILL is a closed system used to produce personalized patient doses of rubidium (Rb-82) chloride injection for intravenous use. Rb-82 chloride injection is a radioactive diagnostic agent used with positron emission tomography (PET) for the assessment of myocardial perfusion and is indicated for the detection and localization of coronary artery disease in adult patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease.

"Cardiac PET imaging is rapidly growing across the globe due to its high diagnostic accuracy, low radiation exposure and strong prognostic power," stated Sergio Calvo, President of Jubilant's Radiopharmaceuticals Division. "With its advanced infusion options, safety features and generator efficiencies, RUBY-FILL has improved the workflow in cardiac PET labs and has enhanced the patient experience."

Cyclopharm Limited CEO James McBrayer stated, "We are delighted to partner with Jubilant Radiopharma in distributing RUBY-FILL throughout EEA, and believe that ICNC is a valuable scientific forum where people can learn more about this advanced cardiac PET technology."

"The opportunity to showcase our partnership and RUBY-FILL at ICNC is yet another way to show our ongoing commitment to the global expansion and utility of cardiac PET imaging. Our goal it to be a leader in the global cardiac PET market by providing technological breakthroughs that enable clinicians to most effectively manage patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease. It is all part of our mission to Improve Lives Through Nuclear Medicine," stated Pramod Yadav, CEO Jubilant Pharma LTD.

For questions about the availability of RUBY-FILL in your area, please contact Jubilant Radiopharma Customer Service at: 1-888-633-5343 or customerservice@draximage.com

For product information in Europe, please contact Cyclomedica Europe at: + 46 08 5648 4530 or info@cyclomedica.com

About CYCLOMEDICA EUROPE LTD

Cyclomedica Europe Ltd. Is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyclopharm Limited. Cyclopharm is an Australian ASX Listed radiopharmaceutical company (ASX:CYC) servicing the global medical community in 60 countries. The Company's mission is to provide nuclear medicine and other clinicians with the ability to improve patient care outcomes through an offering of specialized products and services.

For further information about Cyclomedica

E-mail: info@cyclomedica.com

Visit our Website @ www.cyclomedica.com

About Jubilant Pharma Limited

Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL), a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, is an integrated global pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals, Allergy Therapy Products, Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non Sterile products, APIs, and Generics, through six US FDA approved manufacturing facilities in the US, Canada and India and a network of 49 radiopharmacies in the US. The Company has a team of around 5,200 multicultural people across the globe. It is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceutical companies globally.

For further information about Jubilant Pharma Limited

E-mail: Hemant Bakhru, Head - Investor Relations hemant.bakhru@jubl.com

Visit our website: www.jubilantpharma.com

About Jubilant Radiopharma

Jubilant Radiopharma, a division of Jubilant Pharma Ltd., is an industry-leading radiopharmaceutical business focused on developing, manufacturing, commercializing and distributing high quality and sustainable diagnostic and therapeutic agents for the sole purpose of "Improving Lives Through Nuclear Medicine" on a global scale.

For further information about Jubilant Radiopharma

E-mail: Robert Sgroi, Director of Marketing robert.sgroi@jubl.com

Visit our website: www.jubilantradiopharma.com

SOURCE: Jubilant Radiopharma

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644666/Jubilant-Radiopharma-and-Cylcomedica-Europe-Announce-Their-Partnership-for-the-Distribution-of-RUBY-FILLR-During-the-International-Conference-on-Nuclear-Cardiology