With the addition of five new ground stations to its growing global ground network, ATLAS Space Operations continues to find ways to achieve its chief mission: connecting humanity through space. The new antennas in New Zealand, Australia, Scotland, Alaska, and an upcoming commissioning in Dubai, UAE represent a dramatic increase in ATLAS' global footprint and network capacity. The move is expected to bolster global antenna coverage and establish new communications opportunities for the burgeoning satellite market.

The site in Mingenew, Western Australia stands out to the ATLAS team. A partner site with Capricorn Space, the Mingenew location is the first of its kind for ATLAS, allowing both companies to provide network-level integration to their clients. ATLAS' unique schedule-to-schedule availability enables their Freedom Platform to serve as a single access point to multiple networks. This accomplishment underscores an ambition that ATLAS has long touted as critical in developing the next generation of satellite communications: one network that can interface with many others to achieve a high degree of reliability and flexibility through deep levels of integration.

"The new sites, and specifically our new partner site in Australia, represent exactly the kind of development that our clients are looking for," said ATLAS CEO Sean McDaniel, adding, "It comes down to location and ability. Regarding location, we're developing in the deserts of the Middle East all the way to the Arctic Circle, because we go where our clients need us to go. As for ability, our network-level integration with Capricorn Space speaks for itself-this, and developments like it, will enable the space comms sector to accommodate growing demand, while remaining adaptive and resilient."

With new sites in New Zealand, Australia, Scotland, and UAE, as well as within the Arctic Circle, ATLAS' network map offers a compelling argument for its vision: connecting humanity through space. For its clients, ATLAS' new ground stations are seen as new opportunities. More antennas means more contacts, and more contacts means lower latency, which provides robust performance for space-based mission sets. The result is data that travels more freely, and is more impactful than ever before.

About ATLAS Space Operations:

ATLAS Space Operations is the fastest-growing teleport operator in the world according to the World Teleport Association's Fast Ten, and was recognized as the 15th fastest-growing software company in the Inc. 5000, placing 102 overall. The company conducts secure and efficient space communications that drive critical decisions on Earth, all supported by Freedom, ATLAS' cloud-based platform. Employing a revolutionary approach that is fluid and quick to adapt to industry changes, ATLAS brings data down from space faster and more affordably than ever before. For more information visit www.atlasground.com.

