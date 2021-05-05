NFC based solution for the QR-coded Vaccine Passport, PCR test or Quick test for access to countries, airlines, events, festivals, restaurants and anywhere.

Digital Health Certificates are happening. Governments, airlines and the industry at large need solutions to get the people moving freely and safely. Universal Wellness Labs creates a wearable for hand cleaning that holds the QR-code for Health Certificates. The user-friendly gadget serves as an alternative medium, and as a back-up for the QR-codes in smartphone apps or printed on paper.

Health Certificates, a.k.a. Immunity Passports, Vaccine Certificates, Green Passes and PCR tests come as QR-code for storage in apps in people's smartphones or printed on paper.

Universal Wellness Labs foresees potential issues and uses NFC as a medium for the QR.

It pairs the Health Certificate with hand hygiene in one useful and user-friendly wearable dispenser for hand sanitizer: the Zpritzi.

Marinus Vander Slikke, CEO of Universal Wellness Labs: "A document as vital as a Health Certificate must have a back-up. Apps can crash. Smartphones can die. Paper-printed QR-codes are old world, prone to forgery and get lost easily."

NFC is secure, contactless and works without electronics and networks.

A video-presentation of the Zpritzi concept is available at www.zpritzi.com.

Universal Wellness Labs recently presented its concept to the European Commission.

Marinus Vander Slikke: "We anticipate deeper negotiations soon. Sweden and Denmark have already endorsed NFC. However, we are also targeting the private sector like airlines, hotels, cruise ships and event organisers."

Zpritzi is a slim, elongated and ergonomic designed wearable gadget. Made from recyclable ABS. Refillable with any sanitizer spray. An integrated encrypted NFC tag stores the QR-code. People wear it around their neck, or on their belt or hand-bag.

Zpritzi is low-cost and an ideal product for corporate branding: It verifies people's health status, makes hand disinfection easy and is a promotional tool with lasting marketing effects.

A pilot study with 88 participants shows the efficacy of the Zpritzi. Users clean their hands 75% more often with a Zpritzi than with conventional portable bottles.

Marinus Vander Slikke: "Hand cleaning is a first line of defence against any kind of bacteria and viruses, including Covid. Both the public and the private sector require proof of health to enter their country or premises. A quick scan of the Zpritzi verifies people's health status. And the big advantage is that people always go in with clean hands."

"In the new normal people still want to be trendy and look smart. Similar to face masks, Zpritzi makes the Health Certificate and hand sanitizing cool."

Zpritzi is created in cooperation with Design2Gather, an award winning Dutch design company (design2gather.com).

Universal Wellness Labs OÜ is an Estonia based company that conceptualizes and designs products for personal health and wellness (universalwellnesslabs.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005604/en/

Contacts:

Press: https://tinyurl.com/zpritzi-mediainfo

Marinus Vander Slikke

phone: +351 910 315000 (also whatsapp)

Email: info@zpritzi.com