ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Corp. Engages Milestone Management Services

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced they have engaged Milestone Management Services to join their Corporate Communications Team.

ClickStream recently announced their mobile game WinQuik reached the 30,000 unique-user milestone. They also announced WinQuik 2.0 will make it possible for users to win money every day by beating their friends in 1-vs.-1 challenges as well as by being one of the top and most frequent daily game players. Players have several different ways to win real cash and prizes daily. The WinQuik app is free to download in all major app stores for both iOS and Android.

In addition, ClickStream recently announced its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal app received a total of over 700,000 messages, over 160,000 translations, over 5,000 posts and over 31,000 likes between over 14,000 unique users since the app was beta-launched on Monday, February 8th in a select group of countries as part of the beta soft launch program. HeyPal is currently live in 20 countries, including: Australia, Taiwan, Spain, Ireland, Switzerland, Morocco, Ukraine, Turkey, Colombia, Israel, United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, Japan, France and Egypt.

"We see Clickstream as much more than a mobile game and app company. We see ClickStream having the potential to be a major disruptor in the technology sector. We are honored to work with a company that puts creating shareholder value first." said Jon Olson, CEO, at Milestone Management Services. ClickStream plans to continue to explore potential strategic partnerships and joint ventures of innovative technologies, apps and mobile games that will continue to increase shareholder value.

About Milestone Management Services (MMS):

Milestone provides Micro-Cap and Small-Cap companies with Strategic Advisory, Financial Public Relations, Investor Relations and Media Services. MMS helps companies add and maintain value in the market. Milestone directs efficient and effective conversations that drive business objectives, enhance reputations and build meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, along with institutional and high-level retail investors. For further information, please see https://milestonemanagementservices.com/.

About ClickStream Corp.:

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik HeyPal and Nifterrespectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at http://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://Nifter.io and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

