MediXall Group, Inc.: As Big Pharma Continues to Hike Prices, Health Karma, Subsidiary of MediXall Group, Reduces Cost of Prescription Medications

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) reported today that its subsidiary, Health Karma, is reducing the cost of prescription medications by delivering RX discounts to consumers through the Health Karma online platform. This comes at a critical time as Big Pharma continues to increase medication prices even as individuals are struggling through a pandemic and economic crisis.

According to a report by Patients for Affordable Drugs, 245 prescription drugs increased in price between January and June of 2020 in the thick of the pandemic with more than 75% of those drugs being used as a treatment for COVID-19. Healthcare research reports by 3 Axis Advisors and announcements from drug makers including Pfizer, Inc, Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, shows plans for potential drug price hikes by as much as 10 percent in 2021. Estimates of over 700 drugs from multiple manufacturers showed varying price increases in January forcing consumes to choose between paying for their medication and other basic needs.

MediXall Group has positioned its subsidiary, Health Karma, as a leader in providing essential healthcare cost cutting solutions. Through Health KarmaRx, consumers have the ability to find the lowest price for their medications at more than 65,000 pharmacies nationwide. The Health KarmaRx program benefits underinsured consumers that have gaps in prescription coverage, high co-pays, and/or high deductibles as well as the uninsured. Based on results from the 2020 program, users saw an average prescription drug savings of 60% and in some cases as much as 80% or more.

"We recognize that healthcare reform and specifically prescription drug pricing is a challenging issue that both Democrats and Republicans want to solve. President Biden's American Families Plan unveiled last Wednesday did not include a proposal to cut prescription drug prices like some had hoped. The problem is time; consumers need help now and given the political landscape our nation's government simply cannot move fast enough. You should not have to choose between feeding your family and buying your medicine. Thanks to our Health Karma team, consumers can take advantage of significant savings on their medications at a time when they need it most. That is real progress," stated Neil Swartz, CEO of MediXall Group, Inc.

Health KarmaRx makes it easy for consumers to search and compare prescription drug prices, which can differ greatly between competing pharmacies, and receive immediate savings using Health KarmaRx Coupons at the register on both generic and brand prescription medications. Consumers simply enter the name of their prescription drug and their zip code at https://app.healthkarma.org/rx and Health Karma will immediately display a list and a map of prices for both the brand name and generic versions of the drug from local pharmacies. The system provides users with the ability to compare different medication prices to fill their prescriptions more cost-effectively. Health KarmaRx Coupons are accepted nationwide at more than 65,000 participating pharmacies, including Walgreens, CVS, Target, Walmart, and other national chains as well as regional and local drug stores

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

