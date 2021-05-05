Branded Legacy, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Powerhouse Marketers, TLK Fusion, Inc.

LONGWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB:BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, joins forces with global powerhouse marketing agency TLK Fusion, Inc. for strategic marketing partnerships with Branded Legacy's Elev8 Hemp brand.

"We didn't hesitate about partnering with TLK Fusion," says Matthew Nichols, Vice President of Branded Legacy. "Known for their innovative marketing strategies, we found TLK Fusion as the best fit to aid in the growth of Elev8 Hemp in the area of distribution."

Hemp's mission is to harness the power of what nature has already provided and share it with the general public. Elev8 Hemp provides organic coffee and herbal tea options that provide additional protein and an excellent balance of Omega 3 and six fatty acids, fiber and antioxidants, as well as CBD infused iced teas that are refreshing on the go and for active recovery.

The partnership between TLK Fusion and Elev8 Hemp will help streamline the consumers experience and awareness surrounding Elev8 Hemp's organic wellness beverages. "We are delighted to partner with Elev8 Hemp become a part of their growth," states Ken Collis, Founder and CEO of TLK Fusion. "At TLK Fusion no one is ever handed off to an account manager and I am eager to play a part in Elev8's growth and develop their marketing presentation."

About TLK Fusion: TLK Fusion is a leading Los Angeles based pop culture marketing firm. As an established leader in the marketing sector and a decade of innovative business practices that specializes in raising brand awareness. TLK Fusion is sought after for their disruptive marketing methods. With an aggressive 360-degree approach that includes digital marketing, strategic public relations, powerful celebrity alignments, and a history of multi-million dollar introductions into retail. TLK Fusion has harnessed the power of structured marketing to drive growth with businesses of all levels. Founded in 2009, TLK Fusion has continued to evolve in the ever-changing marketing sector to remain ahead and relevant in the industry.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders-naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9-so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Spikes CBDx: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

www.brandedlegacy.com

Matthew Nichols, VP

(407) 585-0840

info@brandedlegacy.com

