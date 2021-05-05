WithHealth Inc.: WithHealth Expands Film Set Safety Team with Jessi Baden-Campbell from Food Network's Chopped

Bringing extensive experience in entertainment, management, logistical planning and administration to WithHealth

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a concierge precision healthcare company for employees, is pleased to announce that Jessi Baden-Campbell will join the company as a Senior Customer Success Manager. Jessi will act as the primary relationship manager to several high profile, high-touch WithHealth clients, focusing in particular on entertainment partnerships. Her impressive history as a Talent Manager, Stage Manager and Supervisor on leading television productions enables her to work closely with our clients to deeply understand their needs, including schedules, timelines, resource planning and revenue forecasting.

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Murphy, stated, "WithHealth is growing at an exponential rate, and entertainment clients come with a very specific set of needs, schedules and expectations. We are thrilled to have Jessi joining us. She brings a wealth of knowledge in this industry and is uniquely suited to assist our production partners and intuit their needs and requirements."

Jessi Baden-Campbell, responded, "I've worked with WithHealth while on the set of Food Network's Chopped and am so impressed with their staff, responsiveness and capabilities. I'm very excited to be joining the team and to help the company grow and expand its already impressive institutional knowledge of production workplaces. I couldn't ask for a better team or a more important cause to champion and look forward to enabling health for all through my client relationships."

Jessi previously worked as a Talent Manager on productions such as Chopped and Chopped Sweets (Food Network), Quibi's Dishmantled, and Eye Candy. She has worked as Stage Manager on a host of televised shows and events and has worked as a Coordinator and Clearance Supervisor for Discovery Studios.

About WithHealth, Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to fill a void of affordable, accessible, and convenient health care. WithHealth provides concierge precision healthcare for employees by utilizing genomics, Digital Twin/AI, care coordination and virtual care, to make healthcare personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible.

