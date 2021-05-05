TikTok Partners with Social Native to Help Brands Reach Audiences on the Popular Platform

Social Native Joins TikTok's Marketing Partner Program As A Creative Partner, Delivering Brands Such As JOAH Beauty, Access To High Volumes Of Content From Top TikTok Creators

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Content creation and optimization platform, Social Native, and short-form mobile video platform, TikTok, have partnered to give brands unmatched access to native TikTok content creators, who truly understand the app and its audience, to create data-driven content to amplify advertiser strategies across the platform.

As TikTok's popularity continues to skyrocket, brands are adapting to its unique content requirements, as well as target audiences. In many cases, brands realize that they don't have relationships with content creators specific to the platform, nor do they have the in-house capability to create the sheer volume of content required to appeal to TikTok's tech-savvy and fast-paced audience.

Social Native directly aims to solve both of these problems by tapping into the global creator economy and utilizing native TikTok creators to make branded content that matches pace with how quickly its audience consumes it. This content can be organically posted by creators, as well as leveraged by the brand through ads and on their own TikTok account.

"The sheer volume of content that brands need to create to be successful on TikTok can be daunting, even to experienced marketing teams," said David Shadpour, founder and CEO of Social Native. "With our massive pool of creators who know exactly how to cater to this audience, we can help generate native content that truly resonates with this rapidly growing crowd."

Amplifying JOAH Beauty's TikTok Strategy

By partnering with Social Native, new K-Beauty inspired cosmetics line JOAH Beauty was able to significantly amplify its TikTok strategy by activating native TikTok creators; creating content optimized for the platform; and, scaling and maximizing budgets to meet the demands of high volumes of content.

"We know that the way our audience on the platform consumes content is unique. She consumes content that can vary wildly from day to day. As a new brand we need to show up where she is and appeal to her interests at the moment - on her terms. Social Native enables brands to engage with creators and their communities in an authentic and creative way," said Xue Li, Marketing Director at JOAH Beauty.

As a certified TikTok Marketing Partner, Social Native will give brands access to an unprecedented network of global content creators who truly understand what resonates with the audience of one of the fastest-growing social platforms in the world.

"Through TikTok For Business, we're building new opportunities for marketers to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community. We're thrilled to collaborate with some of the most strategic and trusted leaders in the advertising industry and continue giving marketers access to more tools to successfully create, measure and optimize ad campaigns on TikTok," said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok.

"Our partnership with TikTok has already shown proven results for brands looking to reach an audience that plays by different rules," said Liz Montiel, VP of Partnerships & Business Development at Social Native. "With our relationship poised to grow stronger, we are excited to showcase how we can help brands integrate TikTok more fully into their social strategy," she added.

About Social Native

Social Native is a marketplace technology company that empowers marketers to source and optimize visual content to improve brand awareness and performance. Brands such as Crocs, Nestlé Waters, Unilever, and Clinique trust Social Native to create high-performing visual content to improve the performance of their paid and organic social strategies.

Founded in 2015, Social Native is a private company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.socialnative.com.

