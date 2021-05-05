GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in Digital Product Engineering, today announced it has earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure. GlobalLogic pursued this particular capability to keep in step with its customers' growing need for a robust, scalable container orchestration system capable of supporting their digital transformation journeys.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their container-based workload deployment and management practices, are able to earn the Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialization.

With over 75% of global organizations expected to run containerized applications in production by 2022, many are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing containerized workloads to the cloud or assist them in developing cloud-native applications using container technologies, DevOps patterns, and a microservices approach.

Kubernetes is a portable, extensible, open-source platform for managing containerized workloads and services across virtual machines. It facilitates both declarative configuration and automation while optimizing required compute power. Collectively, these features are known to simplify cloud migration, shorten software development cycles, and reduce cloud costs among other benefits.

Overseen by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Kubernetes is growing rapidly in popularity. In March 2020, the organization released its 2019 survey results assessing cloud native adoption trends according to more than 1300 respondents. Container use itself in 2019 increased to 84 percent-a 15 percent jump from 2018. Importantly, 78 percent of respondents are using Kubernetes in production.

"Sophisticated container orchestration is a necessary function to modern, digital business models-particularly as a computing tool that we can smartly pair with microservice architectures for stronger platform optimization," said Raja Renganathan, SVP and GM, Cloud Engineering, GlobalLogic. "The clear benefits of Kubernetes in a Microsoft Azure environment is increasingly important as we help global brands quickly design, develop and bring to market engaging new products and services that promise new revenue streams."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft, added, "The Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying and managing containerized applications in Azure. GlobalLogic clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to deliver best-in-class cloud-native capabilities to customers with Azure.

